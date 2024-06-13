90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle shared a rare update amid his two-year-long custody battle for sons Ethan and Pierre.

The TLC personality, 41, reposted a Facebook status shared by his mother, Mary Staehle, via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 12.

“So I posted an old memory of a visit at our home, which no rules [says] we can’t,” Mary wrote. “Thank my friends for the likes and kind comments, not one of my family will like and that is very sad.”

As his caption, Paul wrote, “Mom posted this about a visit with my children at their house. My parents did nothing wrong but my cousin Lindsey has banned both of my parents from and contact with my children.”

In addition, the 90 Day Fiancé alum added that his cousin will allegedly be “held in contempt of court on Monday, so finally some justice.”

Paul and his estranged wife, Karine Staehle, lost custody of their sons, Ethan, 5, and Pierre, 3, due to their ongoing relationship issues in June 2022. After Ethan and Pierre were placed in foster care, In Touch confirmed that Paul’s cousin filed a motion in May 2023 to obtain permanent custody of their children. According to the documents viewed by In Touch, their motion, backed by an affidavit from a worker for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, was sent to Paul, Karine, and their legal representatives.

Almost a year later, Paul slammed his cousin for allegedly “ignoring” court orders amid the tense legal battle.

“Currently attempting to locate after failing to comply with court dates,” the TLC personality wrote in February. The reality TV alum accused Lindsey of “refusing to allow” his estranged wife and his mother, “their court-ordered visitation” rights. Paul then asked his followers to share any tips surrounding his cousin’s potential whereabouts with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul has a long history of conflict with his cousin, which he has documented on social media. In the past, he’s claimed that Lindsey instructed Pierre and Ethan to call her “mom” and to refer to Karine by her first name.

“She is adamant that they have zero future contact with myself, Karine or any of [Karine’s] family,” the father of two wrote in May 2023, ​alleging that his cousin said Karine’s native Brazil was “a poor country where they abuse children.”

TLC fans first met Paul and Karine on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered in 2017. The couple married in November 2017 and welcomed their sons, Pierre, in March 2019, and Ethan, in February 2021.