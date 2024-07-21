90 Day Fiance's Nicole Returns to Instagram After DV Incident

90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Sherbiny returned to social media after taking a months-long break.

On July 20, Nicole, 41, announced she was opening her own clothing boutique in Los Angeles, California called Maude and Aster. The reality star shared the store’s logo and advertised a storewide sale on Instagram. She also included several shots of herself seemingly modeling the clothes that customers would be able to purchase.

“Hey everyone, I couldn’t be more excited to announce that my online clothing boutique, Maude & Aster is finally open!” Nicole wrote alongside the carousel of photos. “To celebrate, I’m offering a two day grand opening sale where you can get 15% off storewide and a free gift with purchase. Don’t miss out! Link in bio. Be sure to follow the store page @maudeandaster for updates on new arrivals and exclusive deals. Thank you so much for your support, it means the world to me!”

This made the first time Nicole has been active on social media since she broke her silence regarding her estranged husband Mahmoud El Sherbiny’s arrest on February 28. Mahmoud, 31, was arrested on domestic violence charges on February 20, and Nicole shared a post from the Musawah Movement Instagram account. The graphic the Idaho native shared discussed Policy Brief 8, which is a mission to “end violence against women in Muslim families.”

“Violence against women is a global phenomenon that cuts across all cultures, religions, countries, and contexts. Over one in three women experience physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives,” the post, which was originally shared in November 2023, read. “Violence against women stems from patriarchal ideas, power imbalances, and sex and gender discrimination.”

Mahmoud’s arrest came one week after TLC announced that he and Nicole were making their return to TV and would be featured in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8.

Nicole Sherbiny/Instagram

“After four years in Egypt, Nicole has returned to L.A. in hopes that she and Mahmoud can make a life together in America,” the network’s official press release read on February 14. “As Nicole rediscovers herself in Los Angeles, how will Mahmoud cope with the huge cultural differences he’s about to face? Will they be able to find common ground or are their differences too much to overcome?”

However, their time on the show was drastically smaller than their fellow cast members. Nicole and Mahmoud haven’t been seen since episode 10 in May. Fans were first introduced to the couple when they were featured in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 in 2023. Nicole met Mahmoud on the last day of her trip when she walked into a fabric store where he was working.

“I was shopping and there was this super cute boy, with these big brown eyes and these big sexy muscles. He said, ‘You should stay in Egypt and be my wife,’” she explained during their February 2023 debut. “He asked me if I really would marry him, so I said, ‘Yes, of course, yeah.’”

Nicole returned to Egypt to marry Mahmoud, but after two months living overseas, she confessed she wanted to return to America. Mahmoud eventually moved to the States and his arrival was documented in the March 24 episode of Happily Ever After. However, they continued to fight over Nicole’s clothing choices, and in the episode that aired on April 28, Mahmoud claimed he wanted a divorce. Their current relationship status is unknown at the time of publication.