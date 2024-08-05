90 Day Fiancé stars Mahmoud El Sherbiny and Nicole El Sherbiny made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 in 2023. Their whirlwind romance began with Nicole’s trip to Egypt, where she found love at first sight with her would-be husband. However, after the Los Angeles native moved to the foreign country and married Mahmoud, she quickly realized that the differences between their cultures caused issues in the relationship.

Mahmoud and Nicole continued to document their marital struggles on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 in 2024, but the couple only appeared in half the season, with their final episode airing in May 2024.