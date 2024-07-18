90 Day Fiancé alum Miona Bell is officially a homeowner only a few years after moving to the United States! The Serbia native revealed she purchased a home with her boyfriend, Terzel Ron, following her split from Jibri Bell.

The TLC personality, 25, shared an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, July 17, where she joked that she “forgot” she bought a home with her partner.

“Are we going to see each other tomorrow?” the caption displayed as Miona sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The camera switched to Terzel, who raised questioning hands and said, “We live together!”

In response, the Miona Beauty owner jumped up and down in her seat in happiness, smiling with excitement.

Miona revealed the major purchase was a birthday gift to her and her boyfriend earlier this month. “A few days before our birthday, we gave ourselves the only gift we wanted. At 25 and 27, we officially became California homeowners,” she captioned an Instagram Reel of the couple walking into their new property on July 6.

Members of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise were quick to send their well-wishes to the TLC personality in the comment section.

“So beautiful congratulations! Love you guys!” Darcey Silva wrote. Meanwhile, Shekinah Garner added, “Congrats you guys! That’s so exciting and such a great accomplishment!!”

The hair entrepreneur made the purchase four months after her ex, 30, confirmed their split after less than three years of marriage.

“Love is a gamble and heartbreak is beautiful,” Jibri wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram on March 23, alongside a video of him performing rap lyrics. “I’m 30 years old and this is my 3rd true heartbreak and this one hurts just as much as the last two … and all 3 of them were Serbian women.”

The South Dakota native admitted the split wasn’t Miona’s “fault” and took “full responsibility” for the breakup. He noted that in the past, about four to five years into a relationship, he tended to “throw in the towel.”

“Something about being in a long term commitment makes me feel uneasy and trapped … maybe I’m immature … or maybe I just haven’t found the one,” he continued. “Anyways I want to always be transparent and honest with y’all and show my true colors… I’m far from perfect and I’m working on becoming a better man everyday!”

Underneath the post, the social media influencer emphasized to his followers not to send hate to his ex as there was “no negativity” between them.

Jibri and Miona introduced their relationship on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé in June 2022. At the time of Miona’s move from Serbia, Jibri lived with his parents in South Dakota. The couple argued about finances because Miona wanted to move to Los Angeles.

Despite the hurdles, the couple tied the knot in Joshua Tree National Park in November 2021. After their time on the long-running series, the 90 Day Fiancé alums announced they had finally made California their permanent home.

Speculation first ignited in September 2023 that the season 9 couple had split after fans began to notice the couple stopped posting about each other. However, at the time, Jibri and Miona exclusively confirmed to In Touch that they were still together.

“We are together and we are still married!” Miona told In Touch. “We just decided to change some stuff with social media and to put less attention on our private life and relationship.”