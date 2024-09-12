90 Day Fiance’s Michael Thanks Fans, Closes GoFundMe

90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi thanked his supporters for helping him with his legal battle amid his divorce from Angela Deem.

“Grateful beyond words! Thanks to your generosity,Your support has made a world of difference. From the bottom of my hearts, thank you for believing in this cause!” Michael, 37, wrote alongside the video clip shared on Instagram on Wednesday, September 11.

Angela, 58, seemingly responded to Michael’s news by resharing a post with a lengthy quote about narcissism.

“Narcissists always leave their victims hanging, using methods of love bombing, devaluing & discarding on repeat to keep them trapped in a state of anxiety. This insidious abuse is designed to drive you mad and react. They want to see a reaction so they can destroy you further. These parasites feed on your emotions,” the copy read. “The mistake survivors make is internalizing the abuse and believing they are the cause. Again this is exactly what the narcissist wants. You can free yourself by remembering narcissists are sick & twisted people who have learnt how to get power over others as a survival strategy, and have never learnt the value of real love and interconnectedness. They won’t change, but survivors can.”

Angela and Michael have had one of the most volatile relationships within the 90 Day Fiancé franchise since they first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2 in 2018. The two officially tied the knot in January 2020, but it took years before Michael moved to the States due to visa issues. However, shortly after Michael arrived in America in December 2023, the couple began arguing again. Angela filed to annul their marriage earlier this year in June.

In the court documents obtained by In Touch, Angela claimed that Michael ​​“fraudulently induced” her into marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States.”

Two months after the annulment filing, Michael asked for donations from fans via Instagram.

“I could really use your help right now,” the reality TV star wrote on August 12. “I’m facing some unexpected legal expenses, and any support would mean the world to me. If you’re able to donate, it would be greatly appreciated.”

TLC/YouTube

Michael also shared a link to his GoFundMe which showed he was requesting $25,000 in donations and gave more details about his situation.

“I have been put in a situation once again due to Angela’s actions where I unfortunately have to ask for help. Due to the recent legal filings for an annulment by Angela against me I must seek legal advice. I have obtained an attorney but the fees are expensive,” the description on the site read. “There are time restraints and deadlines so seeking pro-bono help doesn’t fit these circumstances. I have a legal battle to fight and that fight will be expensive. The money that is being donated will be used to cover all legal expenses in connection with this annulment and any other legal matters I may have to deal with as a result of this annulment filing. I am asking all my fans to help – whatever you can give I would deeply appreciate.”

Two days after Michael’s announcement, Angela slammed all those who had offered up some money to help.

“Did you see Michael made his goal? What is wrong with you, United States of America?!” Angela ranted during a TikTok video she posted on August 15. “I am totally ashamed right now. Who makes a GoFundMe, makes $25,000 for legal fees when we have people out there who are posting [to raise money] for sick kids, sick moms or veterans out there who don’t even get $25,000. Wake up, America! This is unacceptable …”