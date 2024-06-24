90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi walked away from his wife, Angela Deem, after she got security involved in one of their arguments.

Michael, 35, and Angela, 57, bickered over a suspicious group chat on his phone during the Sunday, June 23, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. She soon asked security to get involved, which led him to storm out of their hotel. Not only was he leaving Angela behind, but she also had his phone as he left the property.

“Enough is enough,” he repeatedly told himself amid the altercation.

Meanwhile, Angela said she was “really concerned about Michael” during a confessional and claimed she’s “never seen him act like this.”

“I think we need a break right now. You know, I didn’t get married for a long time for a reason – and this is why,” she continued, implying she believes Michael only married her so that he could obtain a visa to the U.S. “After the investment I put in this marriage, the love I’ve given him, it’s so embarrassing trying to trust him over and over after finding out he lies.”

Michael was seemingly done with Angela and said he didn’t “care anymore,” adding that his wife could “rid the visa” and end the process.

“I’m a person that – I hardly get angry, but when I get angry, it’s – that’s it. I know what she has done,” he explained. “All she thinks about is that I’m after the visa – no.”

Michael then stated in a confessional that he feels like Angela regularly accuses him of “acting shady.” He continued, “I’m getting tired of it. There’s nothing I’m hiding there.”

Fans have watched Michael and Angela finalize the details of their years-long visa journey during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Their initial attempt to obtain a K-1 visa was denied, though they changed their plan to pursue a spousal visa after they tied the knot in 2020.

During the June 16 episode, Angela said she was convinced Michael was “scamming” and “embezzling” money from her after she went through his phone. The argument escalated when she threatened to report him to the government amid his ongoing immigration process.

While Michael finally arrived in the United States on December 23, 2023, the couple’s drama ensued in February when Angela reported her husband was missing.

TLC

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush,” she told her Instagram followers at the time, adding that she hadn’t heard from him for three days. “Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing.”

She then accused Michael of “playing her” to move to the United States, and hinted she was planning to file for divorce.

The Nigeria native contacted police through a burner phone and was located three days later. “He told the police that he was in fear of his life and Michael didn’t want Angela knowing his location,” according to 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates.