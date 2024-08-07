90 Day Fiancé Star Michael Ilesanmi denied rumors that he’s suing TLC after his turbulent relationship with wife Angela Deem was documented on the franchise.

“It has come to my attention that there are false rumors circulating online that I have initiated legal action against TLC and someone,” Michael, 35, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 6. “I want to set the record straight: I have not sued anyone. These rumors are entirely unfounded and incorrect.”

After he asked people to “stop spreading misinformation,” Michael said “it is important to verify facts before sharing news that can mislead the public and harm reputations.”

“Thank you everyone for supporting on all my socials,” he concluded. “Your continued support means a lot.”

The rumors seemingly began after fans watched Angela, 58, cruelly treat Michael during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Just months after his visa was approved and he moved to the United States in December 2023, Michael fled Angela’s home.

Angela announced that her husband was missing on February 26, and it was revealed he had been found safe later that day after he called the police ​and explained he left because he “feared” for his life.

One week after he was found, Michael broke his silence about the situation in a social media post. “Hello, guys, this is Michael. I just want to quickly make this video to inform the public that I’m not on any social media platform right now,” he said in a video posted via Instagram blogger Kiki and Kibbitz’s account. “I mean, at this moment, when the time comes, I’ll make it official. OK, Thank you. And God bless you.”

Five months after he was found, Michael continued to open up about his decision to leave Angela’s home while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on July 25.

“The reason why I left Angie’s house is because — it’s very very sad — I wasn’t treated like I’m her husband,” the Nigeria native – who married Angela in 2020 – said at the time. “I was treated like I’m just a nobody. Every day we fight.”

Michael added that he dealt with “a lot” from Angela before he decided to leave her home in Georgia. “It had gotten to the point [where] I couldn’t just bear it anymore,” he recalled.

He then admitted that his life in the United States wasn’t what he expected it to be before he uprooted his life. “I thought when I got here things would be better for us,” Michael continued. “But I was wrong, you know? Things got worse when I got here.”

Meanwhile, Angela declared that she had regrets about bringing Michael to the United States during the July 28 tell-all episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“I’m sick of it, man. I wish I never brought him here,” she told costar Ed “Big Ed” Brown. “He’s making a f–king fool out of me.”

The couple continued to air out their issues when they filmed the reunion with the entire cast.

“You knew me for seven years. You got all these people out there in the goddamn world thinking I’m a bitch and I’m a good-hearted motherf–ker,” Angela shouted at him. “You’ve been a piece of s–t.”