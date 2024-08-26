90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi shared an update about his current whereabouts after he went missing in February after leaving his estranged wife Angela Deem’s house.

During the Sunday, August 25, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, it was revealed that four days after Angela, 58, and Michael, 37, returned to their marital home in Georgia after filming the five-part season 8 tell-all in New York City, he fled.

The Nigeria native said Angela was “giving him attitude” and once she left for errands, Michael walked over five hours until a friend eventually helped him get to a bus station.

During her segment, Angela sent a very pointed message at her estranged husband. “I’ll see you soon Michael,” she said. “In a plane or a courtroom.”

A title card revealed to audience that Michael is currently living with friends in an undisclosed location.

Fans watched Angela and Michael’s relationship unfold over the years since their franchise debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018. After a seven-year-long visa journey, the Georgia native revealed Michael moved to the United States in December 2023 and his arrival was documented during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

TLC

Although Angela and Michael both appeared on the season’s tell-all, which was filmed in early February, the tension only continued to rise between the couple as Angela revealed Michael was reported missing on February 26.

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush,” Angela told her followers via TikTok. “Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday.’

That same day, Michael was later located by authorities and claimed he left her home because he was in “fear for his life.”

Michael and Angela seemingly never reconciled their relationship following his disappearance. In Touch confirmed Angela filed for an annulment from Michael in a Georgia court on June 20. In her petition, the mom of two said her grounds for annulment are that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States.”

In addition, she accused Michael of “engaging in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status.” She listed Michael’s last known address as her home in Hazlehurst, Georgia. Angela claimed he “no longer lived there” as of February 1 and mentioned that she didn’t know where he could “be found.”

In response, Michael started a GoFundMe fundraiser in hopes of raising funds for his legal fees. After surpassing his $25,000 goal, he responded to Angela’s annulment filing on Wednesday, August 21, and denied her claims of fraud. Michael accused his ex of “cruel treatment” and “physical and mental abuse” during their marriage. He also said that the treatment was one of the reasons for their divorce.

Michael claimed that the abuse occurred both in private and during the filming of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. He also requested a fair division of their assets, as well as both temporary and permanent spousal support.