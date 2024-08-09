90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi with a message! The Nigeria native seemingly shaded his estranged wife, Angela Deem, as their explosive tell-all drama airs on TV and just two months after she filed for an annulment.

“People will notice the change in your attitude towards them,” Michael, 36, captioned a carousel of photos on Friday, August 9. “But won’t notice their behavior that made you change.” In the snaps, the Nigerian native stood proudly, posing against a backdrop of greenery, and simply tagged the location as the “United States.”

90 Day Fiancé’s Kobe Blaise publicly showed his support for his franchise costar in the comment section, writing, “No human born of a woman can prevent the sun from shining its light across the earth. You are blessed my friend.”

On August 8, In Touch confirmed Angela, 58, filed for an annulment from Michael on June 20 in a Georgia court. “The parties have continuously lived in a state of separation for 30 days preceding this filing,” the paperwork said of the 90 Day Fiancé couple, who married in Africa on January 27, 2020.

Angela claimed that her reason for seeking an annulment was that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into marriage “to obtain legal permanent resident status in the United States.”

“After [Michael] abandoned [Angela], [Angela] discovered that [Michael] was engaged in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status,” her petition read. “There are no minor children as issues of this marriage, and none are expected.”

She listed his last known address as her home in Hazlehurst, Georgia, stating that he resided there until February 1 but “no longer lives there.”

Fans witnessed during the season 8 tell-all of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as Angela treated her husband harshly following his arrival in the United States in December 2023.

Things seemingly only continued to escalate as shortly after the tell-all was filmed, Angela reported Michael missing on February 26. Michael was found safe later that day after calling authorities, reporting he left because he “feared” for his life.

One week after being located, Michael addressed the situation in a social media post. “Hello, everyone, this is Michael. I just want to quickly let you know that I’m not on any social media platforms at the moment,” he said in a video shared through Instagram blogger Kiki and Kibbitz’s account. “When the time is right, I’ll make an official announcement. Thank you, and God bless you.”

It wasn’t until five months later that the TLC personality opened up on the details of his disappearance and revealed why he decided to leave Angela’s home.

“The reason why I left Angie’s house is because — it’s very very sad — I wasn’t treated like I’m her husband,” Michael told Entertainment Tonight on July 25. “I was treated like I’m just a nobody. Every day we fight.”

He said he dealt with “a lot” in his relationship with the Georgia native before abruptly disappearing. “It had gotten to the point [where] I couldn’t just bear it anymore,” he recalled. “I thought when I got here things would be better for us. But I was wrong, you know? Things got worse when I got here.”