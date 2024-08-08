90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi seemingly responded to estranged wife Angela Deem’s fraud annulment filing with a subtle social media post.

Just hours after it was revealed on Wednesday, August 7, that Angela, 58, filed for an annulment from Michael, 35, the Nigeria native took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of a fortune cookie slip that read, “The best is yet to come.”

While Michael didn’t add any context to the photo and uploaded it without the caption, the fortune seemingly hinted at his optimistic views for the future.

In Touch confirmed on Thursday, July 8, that Angela submitted her complaint on June 20 in Georgia court. After noting that she and Michael wed January 27, 2020, in Nigeria, the paperwork stated, “The parties have continuously lived in a state of separation for 30 days preceding this filing.”

Angela claimed that she qualifies for an annulment because Michael “fraudulently induced” her into a marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States.”

“After [Michael] abandoned [Angela], [Angela] discovered that [Michael] was engaged in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status,” she continued in the petition, which was first obtained by Starcasm. “There are no minor children as issues of this marriage, and none are expected.”

Additionally, Angela said that there was no joint property or joint debt to be divided between her and Michael.

She then asked that her last name, Deem, be restored after she took her husband’s name, as well as requested that Michael be ordered to pay a reasonable amount of attorney fees and court costs amid the legal proceedings.

The TLC personality also explained she could not find Michael at the time of the filing. “A diligent search has been made, and [Michael] cannot be found within the State. I do not know where [Michael] lives or where [Michael] can be found,” the paperwork read.

A judge signed off on Angela’s request, though Michael has not yet responded to the filing.

Angela filed the annulment paperwork four months after she revealed Michael had gone missing in February. However, he wasn’t gone for long and he called police to say he was safe later that day.

While Michael and Angela initially kept the details surrounding his disappearance private, he opened up about his decision to leave her home during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on July 25.

“The reason why I left Angie’s house is because — it’s very very sad — I wasn’t treated like I’m her husband,” Michael told the outlet. “I was treated like I’m just a nobody. Every day we fight.”

He added that he went through “a lot” after he moved to the United States to be with Angela in December 2023. “It had gotten to the point [where] I couldn’t just bear it anymore,” he said.

Michael didn’t give specific examples of what happened while he was living with Angela, though he said that he “suffered.”