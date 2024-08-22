90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi responded to his estranged wife Angela Deem’s request for an annulment and asked that she pay him spousal support, In Touch can confirm.

Two months after Angela, 58, filed for annulment from Michael, 36, in June, the Nigeria native denied her claims of fraud in a filing on Wednesday, August 21. According to documents viewed by In Touch, Michael claimed that he experienced “cruel treatment” and “physical and mental abuse” during their marriage. He also said that the treatment was one of the reasons for their divorce.

Michael went on to allege that the abuse took place in private and while they were filming the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Additionally, he asked for a fair division of their assets and for “both temporary and permanent spousal support.”

While Angela said that she wanted an annulment because she believed Michael married her to gain access into the United States, he argued that their split did not have grounds for an annulment because “the parties entered into and continue to have a lawful marriage.”

In Touch previously reported that Angela submitted her annulment filing on June 20 in Georgia court. After claiming that she believed Michael “fraudulently induced” her into marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States,” she accused him of “engaging in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status.”

She added in the petition that Michael “no longer lived” with her as of February 1, and she said she did not know where he could “be found” after they called it quits.

After they made their reality TV debut in 2018, Angela and Michael got married during a 2020 ceremony in Nigeria. He eventually moved to the United States in December 2023 once his visa was approved. However, they quickly faced issues in their relationship and Angela revealed Micheal was reported missing in February. He was found on the same day Angela announced he was gone, and he claimed he left her home because he was in “fear of his life.”

After Angela’s annulment filing made headlines, Michael took to social media to ask fans for financial help amid the legal battle. At the time, he explained that he was “facing some unexpected legal expenses” and that “any support would mean the world” to him.

Shortly after he set up a GoFundMe and surpassed his goal of $25,000, Angela took to TikTok to slam her ex and his supporters.

“Did you see Michael made his goal? What is wrong with you, United States of America?!” the reality star said in a video uploaded on August 15. “I am totally ashamed right now. Who makes a GoFundMe, makes $25,000 for legal fees when we have people out there who are posting [to raise money] for sick kids, sick moms or veterans out there who don’t even get $25,000. Wake up, America! This is unacceptable …”