A private investigator proved that 90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi was not scamming wife Angela Deem during their marriage.

During the Sunday, August 11, portion of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 tell-all, the private investigator that Angela, 58, hired to look into Michael’s motives for their marriage joined them on stage. After noting that he found some “indiscretions” in Michael’s past, the private investigator said that he had some questions about the Nigeria native.

Michael, 35, then explained that he only has one Facebook account, which Angela completely controlled. He added that he didn’t have an active Instagram account when the reunion was filmed despite there being three accounts under his name at the time.

While the private investigator said he had questions about Michael’s relationship with one woman, the reality star insisted that the woman was simply a family friend. The private investigator eventually concluded that there was no evidence of Michael cheating, which made Angela angry and she stormed off the stage with daughter Skyla.

The couple’s costar Ashley Michelle later asked if there was any evidence to prove that Michael had been scamming Angela, though the private investigator replied, “I don’t have anything.” He also explained that there was nothing pointing to Michael being “unethical.”

Fans previously watched Angela hire the private investigator during the July 21 episode. During their meeting, Skyla expressed her concerns about Angela and Michael’s relationship and explained she found it suspicious that Michael was “looking up life insurance policies” after he moved to the United States with her in December 2023.

“I think the private investigator is going to find a lot on Michael,” Skyla said in a confessional. “I think he’s going to find out he’s been scamming her, that he’s been lying to her, cheating on her, hiding money from her. I think he’s going to find out the whole nine yards.”

The couple made headlines in February when Angela revealed that Michael was reported missing. However, he was eventually found safe later that day and he claimed he left their Georgia home because he was in “fear of his life” amid his marriage to Angela.

In Touch confirmed in August that Angela filed for an annulment from Michael in June, stating that the “parties have continuously lived in a state of separation for 30 days preceding this filing.”

She then claimed that she had grounds for an annulment after insisting that Michael had “fraudulently induced” her into a marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States.”

“After [Michael] abandoned [Angela], [Angela] discovered that [Michael] was engaged in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status,” the petition read. “There are no minor children as issues of this marriage, and none are expected.”

TLC

Angela asked Michael to be ordered to pay a reasonable amount of attorney fees and court costs in the case, while she also explained that she could not find Michael at the time of the filing. “A diligent search has been made, and [Michael] cannot be found within the State. I do not know where [Michael] lives or where [Michael] can be found,” the mother of two said.