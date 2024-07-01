90 Day Fiance's Michael Moves to America With Angela Deem

90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi finally arrived in the United States, and the TLC star was beyond thrilled.

“We’re in the USA,” Michael’s wife, Angela Deem, said in the Sunday, June 30, episode. “We’re in the f–king USA!”

“I’m so happy. Finally,” Michael, 35, replied as Angela, 57, chanted “USA, baby!”

The Nigerian native even teared up at the situation before Angela told him to put his jacket on.

“We’re in the USA. Let’s see some patriotism,” Angela said with a smile. “Now, you’re a Nigerian-American.”

The jacket Michael donned had red and white stripes along with a blue portion that had white stars, and the back had a drawing of a bald eagle.

“How’s it feel? Sexy, baby. Ogle me,” Angela cooed before planting a kiss on her hubby.

Later the couple stopped to talk to producers and Angela asked if the situation “was real,” before Michael interjected and said, “Let me feel it,” and stuck out his hand to feel the air.

“Oh, it is real,” he quipped.

Michael continued, “We’ve been through a lot, you know. And I appreciate my wife, you know, for her strong patience. She said she’s not going to leave me until the visa gets approved. But, to God be the glory, after the administrative processing, after two weeks it has been approved. It was quicker than I thought.”

However, Angela had yet to let her family in on the secret and they weren’t aware that Michael’s visa had been officially approved.

The couple seemed to be back on track after their blowout fight in the June 23 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. On June 23, fans saw Angela get security involved in a dispute between her and Michael, and he stormed out of their hotel room as a result. The fight began after Angela became suspicious of a group chat called “Paradise Men” in which he had the role of administrator.

“Enough is enough,” Michael told himself in front of the cameras.

Meanwhile, Angela implied that she felt like Michael had only married her as a way to obtain a visa.

“I think we need a break right now. You know, I didn’t get married for a long time for a reason – and this is why,” Angela explained. “After the investment I put in this marriage, the love I’ve given him, it’s so embarrassing trying to trust him over and over after finding out he lies.”

However, Michael seemed to be done with their relationship and said that Angela could “rid the visa” and end the entire process.

“I’m a person that – I hardly get angry, but when I get angry, it’s – that’s it. I know what she has done,” Michael said. “All she thinks about is that I’m after the visa – no.”

Later, during a confessional, Michael told 90 Day Fiancé producers that Angela constantly accused him of “acting shady.”

“I’m getting tired of it. There’s nothing I’m hiding there,” the TLC star said, sounding defeated.

Despite their argument, Michael later returned to speak to Angela and reconcile.