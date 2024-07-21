90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi let fans know his feelings on reconciling with his estranged wife, Angela Deem, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be living happily ever after.

Michael, 35, reposted and liked a meme on July 18 that showed him joining an Arabic dance with a caption that read, “Get back with your ex, or join Arabs dance.”

In the video shared on Instagram, the Nigerian native enthusiastically joined the dance line before busting out some moves of his own as music played in the background.

Fans of the popular reality TV franchise have watched Angela, 58, and Michael’s relationship play out on their screens. The couple first met online in 2018 and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2 featured them meeting in person for the first time. Since then, Michael and Angela have been a part of the cast on several seasons of 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Their relationship has never been anything but tumultuous, but the pair officially tied the knot in January 2020.

Angela and Michael continued to fight in front of the cameras and one of their biggest blowouts happened during a 2021 tell-all. Michael’s Aunt Lydia slammed Angela when she said that the Georgia native should have put the money she spent on cosmetic procedures and weight loss surgery toward having a child with Michael. The conversation between Angela and Lydia escalated into a screaming match, and many viewers thought that was the end for the couple. However, they managed to move past it.

In February 2022, rumors that Angela and Michael had called it quits began to swirl when Michael was seen hanging out with fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, someone Angela has had issues with in the past. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Michael in a video the Nigerian rapper posted on his Instagram page.

The following day, Angela reposted a photo of the two men and wrote, “Birds of a feather flock together.” Angela’s post resulted in a social media feud between her and SojaBoy, 35. However, SojaBoy was ultimately just a pebble in the mountain of problems in Angela and Michael’s relationship. Michael eventually admitted to cheating on Angela, and the couple appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort to try and mend their problems.

TLC/YouTube

Once again, Michael and Angela toughed things out and after six years, Michael was finally able to call America his home in December 2023. Just two months later, the pair hit another rough patch when Michael went missing.

“Michael’s been missing since the 23rd. The police are involved, we can’t find him. Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush,” Angela said in a February 26 YouTube live video. “Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday.”

Hours later, Michael was found safe, but police told Angela that Michael said he was “in fear of his life.”

On July 4, the pair seemed to be on the outs once again when Michael posted several videos on his Instagram Story that showed him enjoying the holiday at a barbecue. Angela seemingly responded to Michael’s video and clapped back with a TikTok video of her own.

“Hi queens and kings, I just wanna ask a question,” Angela said. “How can a Nigerian, and a bunch of ‘em, celebrate my country’s July the 4th on my visa?”