90 Day Fiance’s Michael Ilesanmi’s Legal Battle Against Angela

90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi started a GoFundMe campaign after his estranged wife, Angela Deem, filed for an annulment in June 2024. As the former couple’s volatile relationship reached a fever pitch at the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After tell-all, people have become curious about why Michael needs the funds and how he plans to spend the money.

Why Did 90 Day Fiancé’s Michael Ilesanmi Start a GoFundMe?

Michael asked fans for help shortly after Angela filed the paperwork to have their marriage annulled in a Georgia court.

“I could really use your help right now,” the Nigeria native wrote via Instagram on August 13, 2024. “I’m facing some unexpected legal expenses, and any support would mean the world to me. “If you’re able to donate, it would be greatly appreciated.”

Along with the caption, Michael shared a photo of himself wearing a black shirt with the words “God Got Me” written across the front. He also added the link to his GoFundMe where he was requesting $25,000 in donations. The link to the campaign gave more details regarding why Michael needed the funds.

“I have been put in a situation once again due to Angela’s actions where I unfortunately have to ask for help. Due to the recent legal filings for an annulment by Angela against me I must seek legal advice. I have obtained an attorney but the fees are expensive,” the site read. “There are time restraints and deadlines so seeking pro-bono help doesn’t fit these circumstances. I have a legal battle to fight and that fight will be expensive. The money that is being donated will be used to cover all legal expenses in connection with this annulment and any other legal matters I may have to deal with as a result of this annulment filing. I am asking all my fans to help – whatever you can give I would deeply appreciate.”

Michael Ilesanmi/Instagram

How Much Did 90 Day Fiancé’s Michael Ilesanmi Raise With His GoFundMe?

While the TLC star only asked for $25,000 in donations, his fans offered up much more. At the time of this article’s publication, Michael had received over 2,300 donations equaling to more than $45,000.

Angela Deem Slammed Michael Ilesanmi’s GoFundMe Campaign

The Georgia native was clearly not happy with her estranged husband’s plea for money from strangers. Angela took to social media to slam his GoFundMe campaign.

“Did you see Michael made his goal? What is wrong with you, United States of America?!” Angela said during a TikTok video she posted on August 15, 2024. “I am totally ashamed right now. Who makes a GoFundMe, makes $25,000 for legal fees when we have people out there who are posting [to raise money] for sick kids, sick moms or veterans out there who don’t even get $25,000. Wake up, America! This is unacceptable …”

When Angela filed the annulment paperwork on June 20, 2024, she cited her grounds for annulment being that she was “fraudulently induced” into her marriage with Michael. She also claimed that Michael only wanted to marry her “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States.”