90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi is speaking out about his “contentious divorce” from Angela Deem.

“I am currently involved in litigation with my estranged wife, Angela Deem, in the family court of Jeff Davis County, Georgia,” a rep told In Touch on behalf of Michael, 37, in a statement on Monday, September 23. “These proceedings involve both annulment proceedings and my own filings for dismissal and a counter-claim for divorce. At present, there are no active court dates as both parties are in the early stages of pre-trial discovery.”

Michael claimed his ex, 58, was “trying to discredit” him in the “court of public opinion” and slammed rumors he was communicating with women in recent weeks.

“It is true that I engaged in communication with women who reached out to me in the past; however, I assure you that these interactions never progressed beyond mere communication without any personal contact or meetings,” the statement read. “It is clear that I am being targeted in an effort to undermine my character and strong moral compass in light of the ongoing litigation.”

Despite “being attacked,” the Nigeria native refused to “stoop to the level of retaliating against my former partner,” and wished her nothing but the best, adding, “[I] hope she finds peace in her life.”

Michael also addressed speculation that his GoFundMe fundraiser, which raised more than $25,000, for his legal fees against his ex, was being “misused for personal expenses.” He explained that the account was temporarily frozen due to reports suggesting fraud.

“One of these reports came from Hazelhurst, GA, according to information provided by GoFundMe. The account remained frozen from August 14 until the end of the month while an investigation was conducted. I was only able to access the funds once the investigation concluded in my favor,” his statement continued. “I want to assure everyone who has graciously donated that the funds are being used strictly for the intended purpose of covering legal costs. Without your support, I’m not sure where I’d be today, and for that, I am forever grateful.”

Michael and Angela first introduced their relationship to viewers on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018. After getting married in Nigeria in January 2020, the couple endured a years-long immigration struggle before his visa was finally approved, allowing Michael to arrive in the U.S. in December 2023. Although the pair were happy to be together in the States, drama soon ensued between the two with Angela filing to annul their marriage in June.

In the court documents obtained by In Touch, Angela claimed that Michael ​​“fraudulently induced” her into marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States.”

“After [Michael] abandoned [Angela], [Angela] discovered that [Michael] was engaged in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status,” the filing read. “There are no minor children as issues of this marriage, and none are expected.”