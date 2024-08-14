90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi is asking for fan help after finding himself in a serious legal situation with his estranged wife, Angela Deem.

“I could really use your help right now,” Michael, 37, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 13. “I’m facing some unexpected legal expenses, and any support would mean the world to me.”

In the photos, the Nigeria native smiled as he wore a black shirt with the words “God Got Me” written across the front. “If you’re able to donate, it would be greatly appreciated,” he concluded, adding the link to a GoFundMe account where he said he’s seeking to raise $25,000.

The GoFundMe detailed that the 90 Day Fiancé alum has retained a lawyer due to the recent annulment filed by the Georiga native, 58.

On August 8, In Touch confirmed Angela submitted her annulment filing on June 20 in Georgia court. In the filing, Angela said her grounds for annulment are that Michael “fraudulently induced” her into marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States.”

In addition, her petition accused Michael of “engaging in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status.” She listed Michael’s last known address as her home in Hazlehurst, Georgia. Angela claimed he “no longer lived there” as of February 1 and mentioned that she didn’t know where he could “be found.”

Michael said he had since retained an attorney for the legal battle, but the fees “will be expensive.”

“I am asking all my fans to help – whatever you can give I would deeply appreciate,” he wrote in the description. “I understand all of us are having hard times and I hate to ask others for money support but it seems like due to the legal actions brought against me I have to ask. Thank you all and God Bless.”

Michael has gained the support of his fans, even sparking donations from fellow TLC alum.

“Not as much as I would want to but I hope it helps!,” Michael’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 costar Jasmine Pineda wrote in the comment section. Meanwhile, Colt Johnson wrote, “I got you too, brother!”

Angela and Michael’s relationship has been featured on the TLC franchise since their debut in 2018. The couple — who share a 22-year age gap — married in Nigeria in 2020 and waited for years for his visa to be approved.

Michael’s visa was finally approved in December 2023, and his move to America was captured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8.

Although the pair had experienced many highs and lows in the marriage — including issues with infidelity and finances — their relationship hit a breaking point when it was revealed Michael went missing in February. Michael was found hours after he was reported missing and told authorities he fled Angela’s home due to being in “fear of his life.”

Angela and Michael have shown no signs of reconciling their romance, as the mom of three continues to insist Michael used her as a means of arriving in the United States. She even recently slammed one of his fans as “Team Scammer” in a since-deleted Instagram post.