90 Day Fiancé star Mahmoud El-Sherbiny resurfaced on social media after months of inactivity, sharing a rare update following his arrest on domestic violence charges in February.

The TLC personality, 31, shared a video clip where he posed in front of a city nightscape via his Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 29. It’s unclear if Mahmoud is currently living in Los Angeles, where he relocated to be with his estranged wife, Nicole El Sherbiny, or returned back to his home in Egypt.

“Allah has a plan for you. You are exactly where he wants you to be,” a voiceover played throughout the footage. “Don’t carry the anxieties for the future because it isn’t a lost power. Trust that Allah’s plan is the best plan. Do your part and leave the rest to Allah. Even when you don’t understand. Just keep trusting him.”

The 90 Day Fiancé alum divulged no other details to fans, leaving the post captionless. Mahmoud has rarely spoken out after making headlines for his arrest on domestic violence charges involving Nicole, 41, on February 28.

In Touch confirmed that the Egypt native faced a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. However, months later, on July 28, In Touch confirmed that no charges would be filed against the TLC star. “We rejected/declined to prosecute,” a representative from the L.A. City Attorney’s office explained in a statement.

Nicole and Mahmoud debuted their romance during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which aired on TLC from January to May 2023. The pair met by chance at a fabric store and Nicole returned to Egypt to marry Mahmoud. The series followed Nicole as she faced challenges adapting to life in Egypt, ultimately confessing her desire to return to California. After years of discussion, Mahmoud finally agreed to relocate to the United States.

The overseas move was documented during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which premiered on TLC in March just one month after Mahmoud’s arrest.

Despite their new home, the couple continued to face challenges and frequently argued about Nicole’s clothes, leading Mahmoud to tell her that he wanted a divorce. Their screen time was significantly less than other cast members, with their final appearance occurring midway through the season in episode 10.

Longtime 90 Day Fiancé host Shaun Robinson confirmed that Nicole and Mahmoud would not be participating in the season’s tell-all special, but she provided no further details about their absence, simply saying she “wished them the best.”

Their current relationship status is unclear. The fashion designer has yet to break her silence on what happened between her and her estranged husband, only returning to the internet to announce she opened her own clothing boutique in Los Angeles.

“Hey everyone, I couldn’t be more excited to announce that my online clothing boutique, Maude & Aster is finally open!” the business owner wrote alongside the carousel of photos on July 20. “To celebrate, I’m offering a two day grand opening sale where you can get 15% off storewide and a free gift with purchase. Don’t miss out! Link in bio. Be sure to follow the store page @maudeandaster for updates on new arrivals and exclusive deals. Thank you so much for your support, it means the world to me!”