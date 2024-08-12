After months of silence following his arrest on domestic violence charges, 90 Day Fiancé star Mahmoud El Sherbiny made a return to social media just hours after part 3 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all aired.

The Egypt native, 31, shared a collage of photos posing at different sites via Instagram on Sunday, August 12. In one photo, Mahmoud posed in front of a palm tree-lined freeway as he showed off bumper-to-bumper traffic — appearing to possibly be in California. Another snap pictured the reality TV personality smiling on a boat, while a third selfie showed off a desert background.

Mahmoud gave no context to his post, other than simply adding a sticker that said, “Moments.”

This was the first time Mahmoud spoke out since making headlines for his arrest on domestic violence charges involving his estranged wife, Nicole El Sherbiny, on February 28. In Touch confirmed Mahmoud was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence following an altercation with Nicole. Months later, In Touch confirmed on July 28 that no charges were brought against the TLC star, with a rep for the L.A. City Attorney explaining in a statement, “We rejected/declined to prosecute.”

His arrest came one week after TLC announced that he and the Los Angeles native, 41, would be making their return to TV and would be featured in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8.

“After four years in Egypt, Nicole has returned to L.A. in hopes that she and Mahmoud can make a life together in America,” the network announced on February 14. “As Nicole rediscovers herself in Los Angeles, how will Mahmoud cope with the huge cultural differences he’s about to face? Will they be able to find common ground or are their differences too much to overcome?”

Despite Mahmoud’s move to the United States being featured on reality TV, their screen time was significantly less than that of his fellow cast members, with their final appearance occurring during episode 10 in May.

Longtime tell-all host Shaun Robinson confirmed that the couple would not be participating in the tell-all special, but she provided no further details about their absence, simply saying she “wished them the best.”

Nicole and Mahmoud made their franchise debut during 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 in 2023 after meeting at a fabric store in Egypt.

“I was shopping and there was this super cute boy, with these big brown eyes and these big sexy muscles. He said, ‘You should stay in Egypt and be my wife,’” she explained during their debut. “He asked me if I really would marry him, so I said, ‘Yes, of course, yeah.’”

Nicole returned to Egypt to marry Mahmoud, but after two months of living there, she admitted she wanted to go back to America. After years of debate, Mahmoud eventually moved to the United States, with his arrival documented in the March 24 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? However, their relationship continued to face challenges, as they frequently argued about Nicole’s clothing choices, leading Mahmoud to tell her that he wanted a divorce.

Their current relationship status is unclear, but fans speculated that Mahmoud returned home after footage surfaced of him celebrating Eid al-Fitr with his family in April. The California native has yet to speak on the situation with her estranged husband, only returning to the internet to announce she opened her own clothing boutique in Los Angeles.

“Hey everyone, I couldn’t be more excited to announce that my online clothing boutique, Maude & Aster is finally open!” the business owner wrote alongside the carousel of photos on July 20. “To celebrate, I’m offering a two day grand opening sale where you can get 15% off storewide and a free gift with purchase. Don’t miss out! Link in bio. Be sure to follow the store page @maudeandaster for updates on new arrivals and exclusive deals. Thank you so much for your support, it means the world to me!”