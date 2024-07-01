90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik revealed that her mommy makeover cosmetic surgery has negatively affected her sex life with husband Alexei Brovarnik.

While Loren, 36, felt strongly that she needed the surgery, her family insisted she didn’t need to change her appearance. She was mostly healed during the Sunday, June 30, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, though she admitted that her and Alexei’s sex life had drastically changed since she went under the knife.

“Usually Alex and I have a very healthy sex life, but because of the surgery and then negative energy and fighting all the time, our intimacy hasn’t been as much as he would like,” she admitted to a friend while trying on dresses for a date night. “We’ve always been a united front and lately we have not been on the same page and we really need to get back to that.”

Loren then admitted that she hoped having the surgery would have her feel like her old self again. “This surgery is the first step to reclaiming Loren again,” she shared. “Before marriage, before kids, I was more independent. I loved that version of myself. But Alex likes that version of Loren at home, taking care of the house and the kids. So I don’t know if he wants the old Loren back.”

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

Later on in the episode, Alexei, 35, admitted he was “struggling” and “tired” lately. Despite his issues, he said he was looking forward to going on a date with his wife.

However, the date quickly turned dramatic when Loren revealed she wanted to start working again. “I really, like, lost myself in the postpartum depression and everything,” she explained. “I want to further my career for our family. I don’t want to just be mom and a wife.”

It was clear that Loren and Alexei weren’t on the same page, and he said it was her responsibility as a mother to “take care of the kids” and “take care of the house.”

Alexei then explained in a confessional that he and Loren previously agreed she would be a stay-at-home mom, and he insisted it wasn’t possible for her to both be a present parent and employee.

Loren and Alexei – who tied the knot in 2015 – share kids Shai, Asher and Ariel.

She revealed her plans for the plastic surgery in September 2023, while she broke down the procedure during an April episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“[It’s] basically a tummy tuck, I’m doing a 360 lipo from my chins, my arms, my upper back, my lower back, my thighs and then I’m going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs,” Loren explained. “I don’t want to put anything foreign in my body. I’m repurposing my body parts to go where they need to be.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

She then said that the surgery was “necessary” because she had “three C-sections in two and a half years.”

“One of the lasting effects has been abdominal diastasis – my abdomen muscles have separated and they won’t go back,” the TLC personality continued. “It’s physically uncomfortable. I love my children, but my body just didn’t get a break. It was a really busy three years.”