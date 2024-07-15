Things are clearly getting messy between 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 costars Loren Brovarnik, Thaís Ramone and Ed “Big Ed” Brown. In the newly dropped tell-all trailer, the leading ladies of the franchise are seen getting into tense altercations with the Arkansas native during various parts of the special.

“You called me a bottom feeder!” Loren, 36, yelled at Ed, 59, as they were in hair and makeup before filming the reunion. In response, Ed said that Loren didn’t “own” what she had previously said about him.

“I am looking at you, telling you I don’t like you!” Loren screamed in response as her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, approached to calm down the situation.

In the past, Loren hasn’t been shy about her dislike of Big Ed. During a July 2023 appearance on the “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Loren named the former fashion photographer her “least favorite member of the franchise.”

“I loathe, loathe him,” Loren told hosts Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright during the podcast episode. “He’s so insecure, but not at the same time. Just not a fan and I think everybody’s well aware of it.”

In the tell-all trailer, things only became more complicated for Ed, as for the first time in franchise history, the cast was living under one roof throughout the filming process.

The footage cut to a clip of members of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cast, which included Patrick Mendes, Thaís, 26, Ashley Michelle, and Sophie Sierra, spending the evening enjoying the hot tub. The night quickly took a turn after Ed called out the “motherf–kers” of the group for not “coming to his defense.”

“You are the motherf–ker,” the Brazil native shot back as she splashed water fiercely in his face. “You are.”

Big Ed isn’t the only center of the drama, Loren and Thaís seemingly found themselves in a squabble after the mom of one called out the New York native for acting like she was “better” than everyone else.

“I never said I was,” Loren clapped back, to which Thaís replied, “You act like that.”

“Are you out of your mind?” Loren said as she got into the bikini business owner’s face.

The tell-all to the drama that happened during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is set to air on TLC on July 28. Apart from the tense interactions between cast members, fans will get answers to their burning questions which include if Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are still together and what happened after Big Ed and his ex-fiancé Liz Wood’s split.

“I’m hurt from this man,” Angela screamed as she sat with her husband, who attended the tell-all for the first time in person after arriving in the United States in late 2023. “No woman deserves to be treated like this.”

Meanwhile, Big Ed seemingly is having second thoughts after abruptly canceling his wedding to Liz, 32, earlier this season. “I do miss you,” Ed told his ex.

“Don’t do that,” the San Diego native tearfully replied.