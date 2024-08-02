Things got messy between 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren Brovarnik and Ed “Big Ed” Brown two years after he called her a “bottom feeder.”

“So, Ed, now that we’re in person, do I look like a bottom feeder?” Loren, 35, asked Ed, 59, as they prepared to tape the Sunday, August 4, episode of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 tell-all, which was teased in a clip shared by People.

Loren’s comment was a reference to an insult Ed made after she admitted that she is not a fan of him on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s “When Reality Hits” podcast back in 2022.

“I’m really looking forward to your segment,” Ed responded. “I can’t wait for you to go. Looking forward to [hearing about] your perfect life.”

Loren then fired back by stating that she and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, “don’t have a perfect life.” She continued, “I have an amazing husband who supports me. We fight. But he will never, ever talk to me the way you talk to anybody.”

“Well, then just keep your mouth shut about me online. How about that?” Ed replied.

Loren then caught fans up on her and Ed’s drama in a confessional. “So, I don’t like Ed. A while ago, Alex and I had done an interview and they asked if there’s anybody we don’t like – or I don’t like – in the 90 Day Fiancé saga. And I said yes, Ed,” she shared. “I loathe him because he treats women like s–t. And then, he did an interview and said that I’m a ‘bottom feeder’ and I’m ‘the lowest of the low.'”

Back in her conversation with Ed, Loren called her costar out for making the nasty remark. “You think you’re better than everybody, but to call me a f–king bottom feeder? I don’t think so,” she said. “Don’t even. I did not call you a name, I’ve never made fun of you, I said I don’t like you because of how you treat women, but I’ve never, ever said anything that low.”

Ed defended himself by saying that he simply”clapped back” after she drew the line in the sand, and he told her to “keep your comments about me to yourself.” However, Loren said she was “not going to keep them to myself.”

“I don’t like you, I loathe you,” the mother of three reiterated.

After Ed accused Loren of not owning up to what she said about him, Loren continued to repeat the sentiment she made back in 2022. “I am looking at you telling you I don’t like you. I am owning it: I don’t like you,” she said.

“I don’t like you either,” Ed said, adding that Loren had “no right to comment on somebody that you don’t know.”

Alexei, 35, eventually got involved in the drama when he entered the dressing room and recalled Loren’s past comments about Ed. After Alexei said he remembered Loren stating she loathed their costar, Ed argued that “she doesn’t know who I am.”

TLC (2)

“I will say it again: I loathe you,” Loren said, while Alexei explained that their opinion is based on “what we see” on the show.

Ed and Loren’s argument wasn’t his only argument during the tell-all. During part 1 on July 28, his ex Liz Woods’ new boyfriend, Jayson, confronted Ed in a heated exchange.

“I don’t have much to say to you, first of all,” Jayson told the longtime reality star. “After today, you’re in the past. We’re going to move forward. Starting today, you will never disrespect her again. Otherwise, you’re going to have to deal with me.”