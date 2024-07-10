90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik shocked her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, when she revealed she wanted to have more plastic surgery after her mommy makeover.

After Loren, 36, started to feel better following her first cosmetic procedures, Alexei, 35, said he was ready for everything to “go back to normal” in a teaser clip for the Sunday, July 14, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? shared by Entertainment Tonight. However, Loren told Alexei not to get his hopes up by revealing her plans for another surgery.

“The reality is, going into the surgery, I knew that I was gonna lose some of the fat transfer, but I lost more than I like, especially my boobs,” she said. “So I told Doctor Dev, like, I’m happy with him and his work and it’s amazing, and we actually discussed doing a second fat transfer.”

While Alexei was reluctantly supportive of her first procedure, he put his foot down and said she was not having another surgery. Loren argued that the surgery wouldn’t happen for another year and would give her bigger breasts, though her family still wasn’t on board with the idea.

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

“Alex, I’m right there with you,” Loren’s mom, Marlene Goldstone, said. “If God wanted them there in the first place, he would have put them there.”

Loren first revealed her plans to go under the knife in September 2023, and she later detailed the procedure during an April episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“[it’s] basically a tummy tuck, I’m doing a 360 lipo from my chins, my arms, my upper back, my lower back, my thighs and then I’m going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs,” the TLC personality said. “I don’t want to put anything foreign in my body. I’m repurposing my body parts to go where they need to be.”

While her family said she didn’t need the surgery, Loren insisted that it was “necessary” because she had “three C-sections in two and a half years.”

“One of the lasting effects has been abdominal diastasis – my abdomen muscles have separated and they won’t go back,” she continued. “It’s physically uncomfortable. I love my children, but my body just didn’t get a break. It was a really busy three years.”

Loren and Alexei tied the knot in 2015, and they share kids Shai, Asher and Ariel.

Despite being happy with the results of her surgery, Loren revealed that the experience had negatively impacted her sex life with her husband during the June 30 episode.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

“Usually Alex and I have a very healthy sex life, but because of the surgery and then negative energy and fighting all the time, our intimacy hasn’t been as much as he would like,” she revealed. “We’ve always been a united front and lately we have not been on the same page and we really need to get back to that.”

Meanwhile, the pair experienced more issues when they got into a fight about Loren returning to the workforce during the July 7 episode. While Alexei wanted her to stay home and take care of their kids, Loren expressed that she was no longer happy being a stay-at-home mom.

“I’m not gonna be your f–king cheerleader, OK?” Alexei told Loren after she asked him to support her career goals. “Any man in the world that respects himself and his manhood don’t want his wife to tell him, ‘Come be my cheerleader.’”