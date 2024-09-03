90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik debuted her new metal braces and revealed to fans why she needed them.

Loren, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 3, to share a selfie of herself grinning as she put her metal braces on display. “Just in time for 7th grade school portraits,” she captioned the photo, alongside the hashtags “momfluencer,” “adult braces” and “no filter.”

Shortly after she shared the post, several fans took to the comments section to wonder why Loren needed braces. “Why do you need braces? Is your bite off or you have TMJ? Your teeth are straighter than someone who already had braces,” one person commented. Another added, “Your teeth were already straight, so I’m not understanding the need for braces. Your smile is beautiful! Maybe there’s a need to try and look younger with the braces.”

Meanwhile, another social media user asked Loren why she chose to get metal braces instead of using Invisalign. “They are more expensive,” the TLC personality responded about her decision. “I don’t have discipline to wear them and it wasn’t the best option for me. Also clear braces take months to customize so metal it is.”

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

Loren has been open about her decisions to change her appearance over the years, including when she underwent plastic surgery to have a “mommy makeover.” After she revealed her plans to go under the knife in September 2023, Loren detailed the procedure during an April episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“[It’s] basically a tummy tuck, I’m doing a 360 lipo from my chins, my arms, my upper back, my lower back, my thighs and then I’m going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs,” she said at the time. “I don’t want to put anything foreign in my body. I’m repurposing my body parts to go where they need to be.”

Despite her family’s beliefs that Loren was perfect before the procedure, she insisted that it was “necessary” for her to have the surgery because she had “three C-sections in two and a half years.”

Celebrity Crossword 28 Crosswords Play now

“One of the lasting effects has been abdominal diastasis – my abdomen muscles have separated and they won’t go back,” Loren – who shares kids Shai, Asher and Ariel with husband Alexei Brovarnik – explained. “It’s physically uncomfortable. I love my children, but my body just didn’t get a break. It was a really busy three years.”

Following the procedure, Loren revealed she wanted to have even more plastic surgeries in the future.

“The reality is, going into the surgery, I knew that I was gonna lose some of the fat transfer, but I lost more than I like, especially my boobs,” she told Alexei during a July episode. “So I told Doctor Dev, like, I’m happy with him and his work and it’s amazing, and we actually discussed doing a second fat transfer.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

While Alexei was reluctantly supportive of her first procedure, he wasn’t as willing to get on board for her plans to continue altering her appearance.