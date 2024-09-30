90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik had a strong response to a troll who harshly “body shamed” her three children.

Loren, 36, shared a photo with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, and their three kids, Shai, Asher and Ariel, via Instagram on Sunday, September 30. Although the family photo was adorable, it drew attention from a follower who made rude remarks about the children.

“Those kids are getting so big. Watch all the junk food, it’s hard to lose it and the two of you are so cute. Let’s keep your kids healthy [or] they might end up like all of your parents, a little chubby,” the troll wrote. “If you were all chubby, that would be different but you two are the beautiful people, keep their chance to be too! It’s hard to lose.”

The 90 Day Fiancé star was clearly rattled by the comment and directly replied, posting the exchange on her Instagram Stories.

“Whoa whoa whoa — are you body shaming my 4, 3 and 2 year old? You want to body shame me, fine! I know I put my life out for everyone to see, publicly,” the mom of three wrote back. “But respectfully, my children and their body should be off limits to speak out. Alex and I are their parents, not you. We know what’s best for them. Thanks.”

Loren is no stranger to defending herself, as fans often boldly criticize her appearance. She famously took TLC viewers through her mommy makeover journey, which included 360 liposuction of her chin, back and thighs, during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

In May, Loren shared photos of her and Alexei, 36, headed to a date night at an Inter Miami soccer game. In the carousel of photos, one snap in particular captured the Israel native copying his wife’s pouty expression.

“Alex puckering his lips mocking me. Yes I love selfies,” she captioned the post. “The fact that I wrote this comment actually made me LOL.”

Fans immediately swarmed the comments section of the upload, slamming the reality TV star for seemingly continuing to change her appearance.

“Some woman [sic] just can’t be happy with their natural beauty, they start tampering with it, then, before you know it, they look like everyone else!” one follower wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “I came here to say that — did you just get your upper lip filled??? Come on …”

Staying true to her style, Loren addressed the issue head-on with a sharp response. “For all you beautiful haters — my lips are NOT filled,” she replied. “I’ve never filled them. Could be the light, the plumping lipstick or the fact that I guess I’m just back to duck posing my lips.”

The TLC personality continues to remain authentic to herself, despite facing criticism for her plastic surgeries, revealing that she underwent another procedure in September.

“Clean up surgery: removing scar tissue underneath my old belly button and scar from my surgery last year,” Loren shared via her Instagram Stories on September 17. “Yes, I’m going fully under.”

The online influencer said it was “common to get scar tissue removed,” adding that she had her husband’s “full support.” The dad of three was famously firmly opposed to his wife undergoing another elective procedure when the couple faced difficult moments during their run on the spinoff.

Loren confessed to cameras that she had downplayed her extensive recovery process to Alexei, which ultimately affected their sex life. With her recovering and unable to lift heavy items, the heavy responsibility of caring for their three children fell directly on Alexei.