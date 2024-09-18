90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is back on the operating table and revealed she went “fully under” in a recent surgery.

“Clean up surgery: removing scar tissue underneath my old belly button and scar from my surgery last year,” Loren, 36, shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 17. “Yes, I’m going fully under.”

Loren said it was “common to get scar tissue removed,” adding that she had her husband, Alexei Brovarnik’s “full support.”

In another slide, she revealed that her mother, Marlene Goldstone — who has always been firmly opposed to her daughter undergoing elective surgeries — was the one who accompanied her during the procedure. “None other than Gigi taking me to surgery,” Loren said as she grabbed her mom by the arm. “Yes, I know what y’all going to say, Gigi is very against it. She still is against it but she’s here to support me and Alex is with the kids.”

The next day, the mom of three updated fans and revealed she had a successful surgery. “I would be lying if I said I was a happy camper,” she said in a video clip. “I’m actually really uncomfortable, it’s not easy but if I can get through the last surgery, I can get through this.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Fans watched as Loren underwent a complete “mommy makeover” during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which aired on TLC from March to August.

“[it’s] basically a tummy tuck, I’m doing a 360 lipo from my chins, my arms, my upper back, my lower back, my thighs and then I’m going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs,” the TLC personality said. “I don’t want to put anything foreign in my body. I’m repurposing my body parts to go where they need to be.”

Loren’s family complained that she didn’t need the surgery, however, the 90 Day Fiancé alum insisted that it was “necessary” because she had “three C-sections in two and a half years.”

“One of the lasting effects has been abdominal diastasis – my abdomen muscles have separated and they won’t go back,” she continued. “It’s physically uncomfortable. I love my children, but my body just didn’t get a break. It was a really busy three years.”

Alexei, 36, was initially hesitant but supportive of her first surgery, yet he firmly opposed her undergoing another procedure. The couple faced difficult moments on camera during the spinoff, with Loren later confessing that she had downplayed her extensive recovery process, which ultimately affected their sex life. With Loren recovering and unable to lift heavy items, the heavy responsibility of caring for their three children — Shai, Asher, and Ariel —fell directly on the Israel native.

“Usually Alex and I have a very healthy sex life, but because of the surgery and then negative energy and fighting all the time, our intimacy hasn’t been as much as he would like,” she admitted to a friend during the June 30 episode. “We’ve always been a united front and lately we have not been on the same page and we really need to get back to that.”