90 Day Fiancé star Loren Allen had to share an uncomfortable admission with girlfriend Faith Gatoc Tulod, revealing that they couldn’t be physically intimate because he has an STD.

“You know what? The famous mermaid in the Philippines is Dyesebel?” Faith told Loren as they swam together outside in a teaser clip for the Sunday, September 29, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days shared by People.

Loren admitted he was unfamiliar with the fictional character and incorrectly called her “Jezebel.” Faith then corrected him before explaining that Dyesebel is known for her “beauty,” and many people consider her “sexy.”

“So, I feel like Dyesebel now,” Faith flirtatiously said as she swam toward Loren and they exchanged intimate glances.

Loren explained that he fell for Faith because she is sexy and beautiful, adding that he knew he was in love with her almost immediately. “Even before I met you, I said I loved you, right?” he said. “You know you’re beautiful. You’re from the Philippines. Hard working, right? And you’re serious.”

After sharing that he thinks about them getting married, Faith responded, “You’re so sweet.”

Loren then took a risk at making the sweet moment uncomfortable by revealing that he has an STD.

“We just had this amazing time together. Things are finally starting to get romantic, but now I have to tell her this terrible news,” he explained in a confessional. “I can’t put this off any longer and she deserves to know the truth.”

As the pair got out of the water and dried off, Loren assured Faith that he enjoys spending time with her before he dropped the bombshell. “Feels like kissing energy?” he said, stopping Faith before she was able to make a move. “So, we can’t kiss.”

Faith appeared visibly shocked, which led Loren to reveal, “Well, I have gonorrhea.”

The Philippines native continued to look confused, and Loren explained, “It’s a sexually transmitted disease.”

“Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted infection, also called a sexually transmitted disease, caused by bacteria. Sexually transmitted diseases are infections spread mainly by contact with genitals or bodily fluids,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Loren traveled to the Philippines to pursue his romance with Faith after they matched on a dating website.

TLC

Not only did he wait to tell Faith about his STD, but Loren also admitted during their debut episode on September 1 that he had not yet told Faith that he’s “broke.” The lies continued when he acknowledged that Faith wasn’t aware of his plans to permanently relocate to the Philippines.

While Loren was open about his sexual health, Faith was previously candid about her identity as a trans woman earlier in the season. “In birth I am male and my name is Rodine. But when I was young, I feel that I am a little girl,” she explained during the September 8 episode.

She said that the “laws” in the Philippines “are very conservative,” adding that “you can not change your gender.”

“But there is lots of beautiful ladyboy and trans woman here in the Philippines, and the city has a prestigious trans beauty pageant, so when I was 15 years old, I joined my first ever pageant and I won ‘Miss Shining Hair,’” she shared, adding that the pageant solidified her decision to “live my life as a ladyboy.”