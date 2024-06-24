90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik were slammed by fans for traveling to Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“No better than feeling than being home,” Loren, 35, captioned a carousel of photos featuring her husband on Saturday, June 24. “Am Israel Chai,” she added, including the hashtags “home,” “holy land,” and “team Brovarnik.” In the photos, Loren shared moments from her trip, including a video clip of the couple taking a shot and a selfie of the reality TV alum smiling in front of her plane.

Fans took to the comment section to air their opinions on the “tone-deaf” overseas trip, as the country is currently facing heated relations with Palestine.

“This post is out of touch with reality,” one user wrote under the photo. Meanwhile, another added, “Read the room!! Or am I wrong that this seems so bizarre, timing?”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

“I’m all for supporting and Alexei may be happy to be home,” a third quipped. “However making this trip when you have 3 kids is irresponsible. What if something happened you both while you are out there?”

However, the 90 Day Fiancé alums did have their share of support, with one fan writing, “So happy to see that you are proudly visiting your family’s home. Don’t let the negative comments bring you down, enjoy every moment.”

“It’s home,” Loren directly replied back.

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the TLC couple watched Alexei’s dad return to Israel after spending a month with them following Loren’s extensive mommy makeover.

“It has been great having my dad here, for him to witness me being a dad, and just spend all this time with the grandkids,” the dad of three, 35, said in a confessional during the Sunday, June 23 episode. “I don’t really know what’s gonna happen over there, if the conflict is gonna escalate and if even our town, where he lives is going to be in danger.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Alexei was “worried” and “sad” for the patriarch but Loren promised their kids that they would “go soon” to visit their grandpa.

“I can count on one hand how many times I’d seen him get emotional and kind of let his guard down,” the New York native told producers. “The decision for Alex to move to the U.S. and leave all his family, his friends, everything he knows behind, this is harder now. Like they’re all in danger. And he’s here.”

Alexei’s dad got emotional as they arrived at the airport and said leaving his son’s family was hard. “My dad is leaving. There’s a war over there. I’m stuck here,” Alexei explained. “Sometimes, I think to myself, like Ukraine is at war, Israel is at war and I’m here in Florida living a life, you know? And it makes me feel bad. How do I get to be so lucky.”

In earlier episodes, Alexei considered going back to volunteer in the military. Although Loren was initially against the idea, she understood her husband’s perspective.

“I feel torn. I feel like maybe I should do more,” Alexei said in a confessional alongside his wife during the June 2 episode. “It’s affecting us strongly. But I could definitely see myself [going] back and doing something.”