90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Liz” Woods flaunted her weight loss while posing in a bikini following her split from Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

Liz, 32, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 10, to share a recent snapshot of herself alongside a photo of her on the TLC franchise. In the recent photo, the reality star showed off her toned figure in a black bikini top with a matching black skirt.

“43 pounds I gained this time last year,” she wrote while reflecting on the throwback photo. “I found myself back to me.”

Not only did Liz show off her weight loss, but she also pointed out her tanned skin. “BronzedBeauty,” she wrote, adding that she was “soaking up that sun.”

One day earlier, Liz gave fans a glimpse of her booty by taking a photo of herself tanning at the pool in black thong bikini bottoms. “Suns out buns out,” she wrote alongside the snapshot shared on Tuesday, July 9, which showed her tanning topless as she rested on her stomach.

Liz is clearly embracing her confidence following her split from Ed, 59. The former couple, who first debuted their relationship on TLC in 2021, experienced many ups and downs before they finally called it quits during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Fans watched the exes get into a heated argument over taco pasta after Liz mentioned that the dish was “too spicy” for her daughter, Ryleigh. Ed said that Ryleigh, 10, needed to “stop being a baby,” and Liz called him out for the rude comment. The argument escalated when Ed called Liz “crazy.”

Following their fight, Ed chose to cancel their wedding without consulting Liz first. “I’m not angry at Liz,” he said in a confessional during the April 21 episode. “I’m just realizing that we’re not meant to be together. I’m at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it’s not gonna work — that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine.”

While Liz was initially caught off guard by the break up, she has since found love with boyfriend Jayson.

Meanwhile, Ed opened up about his new relationship while speaking to Page Six in May. “She’s a really good friend and we have very intimate conversations,” he told the outlet about his new girlfriend, who he has not revealed the identity of. “She’ll tear up and I’ll tear up. And she wants nothing to do with my fame or whatever. She’s not any of that.”

“I have a lot of people that pursue me that want that and that honestly is the hardest part for me to be able to meet somebody,” Ed continued.

Courtesy of Liz Woods/Instagram

While the identity of his new love interest is currently unknown, Ed revealed she is 38.

“The new rule is … I can’t date anyone without a 3 in front of it,” he continued. “So this one, she’s 38 and she’s a four-alarm fire! Maybe I’ll meet not Mrs. Right Now, but Mrs. Right. That’s my dream.”