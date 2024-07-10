90 Day Fiance star Liz Woods is having a hot girl summer! The TLC personality shared a racy photo of her enjoying fun under the sun months after her messy split from Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

“Suns out buns out,” Liz, 32, captioned a photo of her relaxing by the pool on Tuesday, July 9. In the snap, the mother of one lounged topless, working on her tan and showing off her backside in a barely-there black thong.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum is feeling confident and embracing her independence following her split from Ed. The couple, who first appeared on TLC in 2021, experienced their 15th and final breakup during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? after an argument over taco pasta.

The tense exchange started when Liz mentioned that the dish was “too spicy” for her daughter, Ryleigh. Ed responded by saying that Ryleigh, 10, needed to “stop being a baby.” Liz called him out for the rude comment, which escalated when Ed referred to his then-fiancée as “crazy.”

The argument ultimately led to Ed canceling his planned nuptials with Liz behind her back. “I’m not angry at Liz,” Ed said in a confessional during the April 21 episode. “I’m just realizing that we’re not meant to be together. I’m at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it’s not gonna work — that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine.”

Since their split, Liz has gone public with a new boyfriend on social media. The San Diego native first hinted at a love interest in January, three months before her split with Big Ed aired. Meanwhile, Ed appeared to confirm his relationship status by stating he had “met someone new” at the 2024 Bigo Awards that same month.

Ed broke his silence about Liz’s new relationship in May. While he acknowledged her new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga, as a “hunk,” he didn’t hesitate to express his concerns about their romance.

“I’m happy for her … just my concern is we all have things that we need to work on and deal with and if we don’t they’re gonna rear their ugly head,” the Arkansas resident told Entertainment Tonight on May 19. “That’s my fear is that it’s not gonna … it won’t last because Liz will not have dealt with the same things that I have to deal with.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum noted that his ex had a “really hard life” and admitted he made the “mistake” of thinking he could “fix her.”

“I also realize you can’t,” he said about wanting to change her. “And I tried to shower her with money and tried to make her feel secure, just like, wanted to sort of wrap her in a blanket and let her know that she’s loved and she’s safe but it never … you know, when you do that, when you take somebody out of their routine, they can’t function.”

After hearing Ed’s criticism, Liz fired back at the single dad, advising him not to “give advice if you can’t follow your own.”

She added that Ed needed to do some “self-reflection” in his life. “Whether a relationship is set up to fail, if you’re already speaking on my relationship, there’s obviously something you’re still holding on to,” she told the outlet in a separate interview on June 3.