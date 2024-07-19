90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Liz” Woods revealed how she met her new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga, following her split from Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

“We actually met at a run. We are very active with each other. We met at an eight-mile run,” Liz, 32, told TV Insider in an interview published on Thursday, July 18.

She then reflected on the past few months of her life leading up to her romance with Jayson. “I was supposed to get married in August, Ed and I separated, and I started dating my boyfriend in October,” she said. “It happened really fast. I wasn’t looking. I planned on being single. We just hung out and were inseparable. Since then, I truly feel like when I read these sayings of like, someone can give you everything you’ve needed in three months that someone couldn’t in three years, I truly believe that.”

Liz added that their relationship “just fell into [her] lap,” and they have been going “strong” ever since. “We’ve not had one breakup,” she shared, seemingly referring to her and Ed’s several splits before they officially called it quits during an April episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The TLC personality also revealed that Jayson is confident in their relationship and isn’t bothered that she has to keep in touch with Ed, 59, due to show commitments. She recently saw her ex when they filmed 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits, which is set to premiere on July 28.

“He’s been nothing but understanding. Actually, going into this tell all, he was the one that was like, ‘Make sure you get all the closure you need. Make sure you get your questions answered. After this chapter is closed, there’s no looking back,’” Liz said about Jayson, whom she was dating at the time of filming. “I just feel like that is such a respectful move for him coming into my life and my world that just shows a lot of love. He’s never held it against me. He wasn’t worried about me seeing Ed.”

After noting that her relationship with Jayson is “very different” than her one with Ed, she gushed that he is “so charming” and they can “talk about things.”

The couple has already taken a major step in their relationship by moving in together, and Liz said she’s hopeful for a future with Jayson. “We’ve talked about the future, but we’re also not in a rush right now,” she said. “I love him tremendously. He is my person. He is my other half, so I hope that this future just continues. He’s an awesome dad. His mom did a spectacular raising him.”

Courtesy of Liz Woods/Instagram

Before her and Ed’s split played out on the show, Liz hinted that there was a new man in her life in various social media posts starting in January. However, she didn’t hard launch their relationship until May. She took to Instagram to share a photo from her Oscars-themed birthday party from her Oscars-themed birthday party on May 25, which included several photos of her and Jayson.