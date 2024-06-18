90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods is flaunting her new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga, after her split from Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

“You!!!” Liz, 32, captioned a carousel of pictures featuring her new boyfriend and her daughter, Ryleigh. The cover photo showed the 90 Day Fiancé alum and Jayson walking hand in hand through Times Square in New York. In another snapshot, the couple posed with Liz’s family, which included her mother, Paty, and her 11-year-old daughter.

The carousel concluded with a variety of adorable moments with the new love in her life, such as baseball games, arcade visits, and themed parties.

While Liz had shared photos of Jayson before via her Instagram Stories, the upload commemorated the first post to her official Instagram Feed.

The relationship marks Liz’s first public relationship following her 15th and final break up with Ed, 59, which played out during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

Ed broke his silence about Liz’s new relationship last month. While he called his ex’s new boyfriend a “hunk,” he wasn’t shy about airing out his concerns about the romance.

“I’m happy for her … just my concern is we all have things that we need to work on and deal with and if we don’t they’re gonna rear their ugly head,” the Arkansas resident told Entertainment Tonight on May 19. “That’s my fear is that it’s not gonna … it won’t last because Liz will not have dealt with the same things that I have to deal with.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum noted that Liz has a “really hard life” and admitted he made the “mistake” of thinking he could “fix her.”

“I also realize you can’t,” he said about wanting to change her. “And I tried to shower her with money and tried to make her feel secure, just like, wanted to sort of wrap her in a blanket and let her know that she’s loved and she’s safe but it never … you know, when you do that, when you take somebody out of their routine, they can’t function.”

After catching wind of Ed’s critical comments, Liz slammed the dad of one, telling him not “to give advice if you can’t take your own advice.”

She added that Ed, whom she began dating in 2021, needed to do some “self-reflection” in his life. “Whether a relationship is set up to fail, if you’re already speaking on my relationship, there’s obviously something you’re still holding on to,” she told the outlet in a separate interview on June 3.