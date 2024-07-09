90 Day Fiancé‘s Leida Margaretha pleaded not guilty to three felonies in her wire fraud case on Monday, July 8, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Margaretha, 34, appeared in court with her attorney, Taylor M. Hart, in Juneau County, Wisconsin, during her arraignment. According to the court report, the reality star “stood mute” as “the court entered her not guilty plea.” Her case has been set for a one-day trial, although that date has not yet been determined.

The TLC star was charged with theft in a business setting, wire fraud against a financial institution and bail jumping on May 8, according to legal records viewed by In Touch.

Margaretha was arrested in October 2023 after being suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from her workplace.

“On Thursday, October 5, 2023, the Portage Police Department was notified by the owners of Loggerhead Deco, located on La Dawn Dr. in the city of Portage regarding an internal theft involving a temp employee employed as their bookkeeper,” a press release from the Portage Police Department confirmed on October 9, 2023. “Through the investigation, it was determined the employee had made fraudulent payments and withdraws to several business accounts and customers using Loggerhead Deco’s account information.”

Several of her victims reported “several thousands of dollars in unauthorized business account payments and withdraws,” the statement continued, noting victims were not only limited to Wisconsin but surrounding areas as well.

“It was further discovered that the employee’s association as a co-owner to a business in Arkdale, WI, helped the employee facilitate these crimes,” the statement concluded. “Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.”

In May, the wire fraud and wire theft charges had seemingly been bumped up to felonies, along with the additional bail jumping charge. Bail jumping is defined as failing “to appear for a court appearance after depositing (posting) bail with the intention of avoiding prosecution, sentencing or going to jail,” according to the Law Dictionary.

Margaretha’s lawyer responded to the felony charges in an exclusive statement to In Touch on May 15.

“Like every criminal defendant in the United States, Ms. Margaretha is presumed innocent of any and all charges against her,” the attorney stated. “As is her right, she adamantly maintains that innocence today. Her newest case is in the very early stages and has not yet had its initial court date.”

Margaretha’s lawyer said the 90 Day Fiancé season 6 alum was “eager for the court process to play out,” adding that it was their “hope that her case will resolve favorably for all parties involved.”

Viewers watched Margaretha on 90 Day Fiancé alongside her husband, Eric Rosenbrook. The pair married in November 2017, despite the Indonesia native’s tense relationship with Eric’s then-teenage daughter, Alari Stark (formerly Tasha Rosenbrook).

Eric went looking for love after his 2016 divorce, and the Baraboo, Wisconsin, resident eventually found Margaretha after posting a personal ad on an international website. At the time, Eric was a 40-year-old divorced dad with three daughters, while she was a 29-year-old single mom to a 5-year-old son.

After filming wrapped on her season of 90 Day Fiancé, Margaretha later filed a restraining order against her stepdaughter, though she eventually dropped it. “The restraining order [was] never meant to be forever,” Margaretha exclusively told In Touch in November 2019. “I did that because I had to. I have nothing against Alari. It breaks my heart to see this family had to [be] this way, and I know that my husband, Eric, is really [caring] and he loves his kids.”