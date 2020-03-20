Her face, her rules! 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima took to her Instagram comments to clap back at a troll who poked fun at her appearance on Thursday, March 19.

“Girl, you look so plastic but I guess that’s what’s attractive nowadays hahaha,” the hater wrote on a post discussing Larissa’s enhancements to “achieve the lookie [sic]” of her dreams. In response, the beauty replied, “Says the person with Snapchatee [sic], a.k.a plastic filters.”

In the comments, fans came to Larissa’s defense and praised her for her clapback. “LMAO you killed her,” one user wrote. “It’s always people pointing fingers that have three pointing back at them,” another added.

In her caption, Larissa said she doesn’t mind the hate she receives and is happy with her new appearance. “It is not easy exposing myself to who I am to millions with cosmetic alterations. Perhaps you find me sad and insecure. The thing is, I’m really happy with my changes and confident enough to tell you all about it soon.”

Although the Brazilian tries to not let the haters get her down, she told In Touch exclusively that sometimes the cyberbullying escalates to harassment. “There are times when the obsessive stalking gets so much for me that it physically hurts,” she said in January. “I know I chose to put my life out there on a reality show, and I acknowledge that I’m a controversial figure. However, it is one thing to be criticized online, and another to be harassed in an attempt to ruin my livelihood, my family, my soul.”

Despite the backlash she may receive online, she does her best to stay positive and leave the bad blood in the past. Just before the new year, she made amends with her ex Colt Johnson’s mom, Debbie Johnson.

“A new year, a new decade is quickly approaching. While I have been working to better my mind, body and spirit in 2019, I want 2020 to be the year or renewal and to cleanse all the bad energy from the past,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2019. “There has been some very negative back and forth between myself and a former family member. This is something I do not want to do anymore. … Big mistakes were made, and for my part, I’m sorry.”