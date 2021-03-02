90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima spoke out about her “date from hell” with fellow TLC star Corey Rathgeber in a new YouTube video following the explosive Love Games drama between him and Evelin Villegas.

“This video I will talk about a traumatic experience between me and a cast member,” Larissa, 34, wrote in her description on Tuesday, March 2. At the beginning of her video, the Brazil native talked about how the ordeal still “haunts” her, even though she thought “time would cure” her feelings of resentment.

Larissa said she had recently parted ways with then-boyfriend Eric Nichols when she was first connected with Corey. After they started chatting more regularly, Larissa alleged that Corey claimed he and Evelin were done with their relationship, calling her a jealous “ex.” Corey apparently wanted Larissa to hop on a flight to Arizona, but ended up going to her hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada, instead.

“He is single, I was single,” she said about her perspective at the time. Larissa said that in hindsight, she “regrets” getting caught up in the “web of lies” and didn’t want to make a YouTube video but the situation got “so out of control.”

By the time they met, Larissa already felt it was “too good to be true” and questioned if she should even go spend time with him. As their evening came to an end, the former TLC personality said she came to the conclusion they should just be friends because she didn’t want to get caught up in a potential love triangle.

After they took a pic to “remember the night,” she said Corey was OK with posting it on social media, even though they knew fans would sound off. Larissa noted he may say she is lying about everything that happened, but it’s still her “truth” to tell. “I feel this couple should leave me alone,” she added at the end. “I needed to have my voice heard.”

Larissa’s video comes after Evelin and Corey appeared on the new spinoff Love Games. In a recent episode, he opened up about seeing Larissa during a “break” with Evelin. “I just met up with her, that’s it,” he said. “I just went there to meet her. We met and … I’m scared to talk too much on the subject. I don’t want to get in trouble. Nothing happened.”

“I’m upset, I’m not going to lie to you,” Evelin said in response, calling Larissa a clown. “Corey and I have [broken up] so many times. He went to Vegas. She is supposed to be my friend. I wake up and see a picture on Instagram of her with hashtags like #NewCoupleAlert and #BaeAlert and all that.”

“So f—k her, I hope she frickin’ explodes with all that Botox she has,” Evelin declared. “I’m not going to do that to another woman. Never. [Women] stand by [women].”