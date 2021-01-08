90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima reflected on the personal struggles she was facing nearly two years ago in a new statement.

The former TLC star opened up about the day she “ran for [her] life” after allegedly being cheated on. Dos Santos Lima claimed the money she earned through her “made-to-order Cameos” was stolen from her on January 9, 2019.

“Having to ask for money, my coin purse never had enough money to buy a coffee,” the Brazil native, 34, continued via Instagram on Friday, January 8, 2021.

Courtesy of @larissalimareal/Instagram

“I ran without my personal belongings, that weeks before the incident was being hidden from me like: clothes, makeup, perfume, and important papers,” the mother of two further explained. “Yes, I’m sure it reads as silly for many that I was sad I left without my perfume. Well, it’s not silly where I came from. I earned that perfume that I could never have where I was born.”

“The plan to provoke me and have me deported failed,” Dos Santos Lima added. “Thank God for the mercy of the American people and my amazing lawyer Adam. Because of their encouragement, kindness, and hard work, I’m staying. To all of you that have shown me endless mercy, understanding, and kindness, I promise you that I will give you more reasons to believe in me.”

Dos Santos Lima did not mention anyone by name, however, she was going through a public divorce with ex-husband Colt Johnson at the time. Johnson submitted paperwork to legally end their marriage in January 2019, nearly seven months after they exchanged their vows. Their divorce was finalized in April 2019 and she worried about being deported back to her native country.

Amid their tumultuous marriage, she was arrested for alleged domestic battery twice in 2018 and accused her estranged spouse of cheating on her that December, which happened to be the same month the Clark County District Attorney dismissed the domestic battery case against her.

The drama continued in January 2019, when Dos Santos Lima was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battery following another fight with Johnson, 35, after which he filed for divorce. A judge later reduced that first-degree domestic abuse charge to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct.

Courtesy of Larissa Santos Lima/Instagram

While appearing on the Happily Ever After? tell-all in October 2020, Johnson addressed speculation he was unfaithful to his then-spouse. “I never cheated on Larissa,” he said about the swirling rumors. “At worst, I had an emotional affair with Vanessa [Guerra], and I’m sorry I did that. But unfortunately, while I was married to Larissa, near the end of it, it was terrible.”

Now that her arrest record has been wiped clean and her legal drama is over, Dos Santos Lima is feeling more confident than ever, especially after her plastic surgery transformation. She is no longer a member of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise in the wake of her firing from TLC in September 2020, but the TV personality is enjoying having more time to produce content for her OnlyFans account and growing brand.