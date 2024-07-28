90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima Gets Married

Larissa Dos Santos Lima has tied the knot! The 90 Day Fiancé star surprised fans when she revealed via social media that she had gotten married.

“We never know what surprises await us in Las Vegas,” Larissa, 37, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 28. “After 6 years, I never thought I would find true love. Thank you, my friends, for being part of this journey.”

Alongside the caption, the reality TV star shared a carousel of photos of her and her new husband, including two of her holding a bouquet of red flowers as the two stand in what appeared to be a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

While Larissa has yet to fully disclose her man’s name, she posted a photo on July 21 showing off their new tattoos with each other’s names. Larissa’s tattoo appeared to read “Zachy,” but a fan asked for clarification in the comments.

“What is his name? Zachy? Machy?” an Instagram user asked, and Larissa replied, “Zachye.”

Other fans were shocked that Larissa and her mystery man had gotten each other’s names tattooed on their body after seemingly only dating since February. However, Larissa played coy in the comments when fans asked her about the timeline of their relationship.

“Looks like it says ‘Machy,’” one user wrote. “But what’s even crazier is the fact you did this after only dating 5 months lol.”

Larissa replied, “Nah you don’t know how many months im fooling around and you are trying to find clues.”

The TLC star later added, “Keep guessing.”

Larissa first introduced fans to her now-husband by hard launching their relationship earlier this year on Valentine’s Day via Instagram.

“My 865. Happy Valentine’s Day to my other half and you all!” Larissa wrote alongside the since-deleted post. “Anything special planned for today? How do you plan to show your love?”

The content creator continued, “Consider expressing your feelings, sharing a meaningful memory or simply celebrating the love you both share. It’s a nice way to let them know how much they mean to you.”

Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Fans first met Larissa when she appeared in 90 Day Fiancé season 6 in 2018. At the time, she was engaged to Colt Johnson. Viewers watched as they navigated the waters of their tumultuous relationship after Larissa moved from Brazil to be with Colt in Las Vegas. They married in 2018 and later appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After seasons 4 and 5.

However, Larissa and Colt’s romance came to a dramatic end when she was arrested for the third time for domestic assault in 2019. According to the court documents filed on January 16, 2019, Larissa “did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse.” Hours after she was arrested Colt filed for divorce.

The following year, Larissa revealed that she had been fired from the TLC network and claimed it was due to her affiliation with CamSoda, an adult streaming site.

“Dear friends and followers,” Larissa wrote via Instagram on September 26, 2020. “I want to make a statement for you. I am no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiancé. Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me. I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.”

Larissa also clarified her relationship with CamSoda.

“CamSoda is a webcam place where I did one show. I’m not working for CamSoda,” the Brazilian native wrote in the comments.