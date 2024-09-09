90 Day Fiancé star Kobe Blaise revealed if he helped Michael Ilesanmi escape Angela Deem’s home before their split.

During the September 5 episode of the “Pink Shade” podcast, host Mary Payne asked Kobe, 35, if he helped Michael, 37, with his “escape” from Angela’s home back in February. “Well, it depends on how they wanna put it out there,” Michael responded.

After insisting that he didn’t directly help Michael escape the home he was living in with Angela, 58, in Georgia, Kobe explained that he and Michael had a tough conversation about the Nigeria native’s worth. “Me talking to him, personally, like motivate him, like, ‘Yo, you’re worthy of something,’” he explained.

Kobe went on to share that Michael is currently living in Texas, though he didn’t reveal any details about his living arrangements. “The real question people should be asking, like what is Angela benefiting from this relationship?” Kobe continued.

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

Angela and Michael made their TLC debut in 2018, and they tied the knot in 2020 during a ceremony in Nigeria. Despite being legally married, Michael wasn’t able to move to the United States until December 2023. However, their happy marriage didn’t last long and Angela revealed Michael went missing in February. He was found soon after and claimed he left his wife’s house because he was in “fear of his life.”

In Touch confirmed that Angela submitted annulment paperwork against Michael on June 20 in Georgia court. She claimed that he “fraudulently induced” her into marriage “for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States,” and also accused him of “engaging in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status.”

Angela also noted that Michael “no longer lived” with her as of February 1, adding that she did not know where he could “be found” in the petition.

Michael responded with his own filing on August 21, in which he denied Angela’s claims of fraud. The TV personality alleged that he experienced “cruel treatment” and “physical and mental abuse” during their marriage, according to documents viewed by In Touch. Michael also said that Angela’s treatment of him was one of the reasons for their divorce, adding that the alleged abuse took place both in private and while they were filming the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

In the filing, Michael asked for a fair division of their assets and for “both temporary and permanent spousal support.”

In light of the annulment, Michael set up a GoFundMe to help pay for legal bills. Soon after he surpassed his goal of $25,000, Angela took to TikTok to slam her ex and those that contributed to the fundraiser.

TLC

“Did you see Michael made his goal? What is wrong with you, United States of America?!” she said in a video shared on August 15. “I am totally ashamed right now. Who makes a GoFundMe, makes $25,000 for legal fees when we have people out there who are posting [to raise money] for sick kids, sick moms or veterans out there who don’t even get $25,000. Wake up, America! This is unacceptable …”