90 Day Fiance star Kimberly Rochelle confirmed her split from Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami following numerous tense blowups.

“TJ and I have been having a lot of fighting. When I mean fighting, I don’t mean little spats,” Kimberly told her followers in a lengthy video posted on Instagram on Sunday, September 22. “I mean we’re having arguments where he secludes himself not just from me, but from his family downstairs as well.”

Kimberly, still living in India, said TJ secluded himself for “days at a time” and called it a form of “manipulation.” The 90 Day Fiancé star revealed she and TJ began arguing on September 11 about her plans surrounding the autumnal solstice. After TJ “finally decided to talk to her again,” the pair had a long conversation and made up on September 14.

Days later, the couple got into another argument that surrounded making a social media video, according to Kim. “He was screaming at me because he was feeling a certain way and although he knew I wasn’t in a good mood … He would not stop badgering me,” she explained to her followers. “I had my hands on my head, just begging him, ‘Please give me space, I need space right now.’ He would not leave me alone and he would not get out of my face screaming. This shows me there’s no respect in the relationship.”

Kim “honestly didn’t know” if she was going to pursue a legal separation from TJ, adding, “Cause he specifically told me that even if I do file for divorce, he will never ever sign the papers.”

“So no matter what, I will be stuck married to him, so I’m not sure if I try to get a divorce, if it would even be something that I can do,” she explained.

Kimberly and TJ first introduced their relationship to fans during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which aired from July to December 2023. The pair met two years prior after joining a spiritual group on social media, with TJ calling his future bride his “destiny.”

The spinoff captured Kim as she relocated to India to be with the voiceover artist, but she faced challenges trying to meet TJ’s family’s expectations of a “traditional” Indian wife. Kimberly struggled to assimilate into her new life and fought feelings of depression because she was feeling “alone” in her new home. She grew even more frustrated when TJ told her to move back to America and was not supportive when she opened up about her mental health concerns.

“I have asked you multiple times not to dare call me crazy!” Kim screamed during the November 27, 2023, episode. “I don’t call you an a–hole. I don’t call you a d–k. I don’t call you anything you don’t like to be called. Don’t you dare call me crazy.”

Meanwhile, TJ accused Kim of “not acting like a wife.” “Don’t shout at me,” TJ told her. “If you want to create a drama out of this … otherwise, do you know how many times I’ve told you if you feel alone you can go back to the U.S.? You can go anytime. Whenever you want.” He also claimed he “couldn’t do anything” to help if Kim was feeling lonely.