90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata snubbed her ex Asuelu Pulaa by not wishing him a happy Father’s Day.

Kalani, 35, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 16, to pay tribute to her boyfriend, Dallas Nuez. “Happy first official Father’s Day, baby,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo of Dallas, 29, cradling their daughter. “We love you.”

In addition to the photo, Kalani added a sticker that read, “#1 Dad” and tagged Dallas’ Instagram account.

After she shared the tribute to Dallas, Kalani gave a shout out to her own father, Low Faagata. Alongside a snapshot of her dad admiring his youngest grandchildren, Kalani added a sticker that read, “We [heart] you, papa.”

Despite sharing love for both Dallas and Low, Kalani noticeably left out Asuelu, 29. The former couple share kids Oliver, 7, and Kennedy, 5.

Kalani shocked fans when she revealed she secretly welcomed her first child with Dallas on June 4. “Meet our daughter,” the TLC personality captioned a carousel of photos of the newborn.

She first revealed her relationship with Dallas as she and Asuelu navigated the end of their marriage during season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort in August 2023. At the time, Kalani explained that Asuelu had cheated on her during a trip to his native Samoa in 2022. He eventually offered that Kalani could have a “hall pass” and kiss someone else to get even. She took him up on the offer and kissed Dallas, though their kiss escalated to oral sex and then real sex.

After trying to make their marriage work for the sake of their sons, Kalani and Asuelu ultimately decided to split during the season finale in October 2023. Soon after, she confirmed that she and Dallas were still together by sharing a photo of him from behind as he stood in the ocean. “I waited a year for this,” Kalani captioned the snapshot.

The couple has been going strong ever since, and they even revealed that they celebrated their one year dating anniversary in February.

“Happy anniversary,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on February 5, sharing a photo of her and Dallas kissing at the beach.

Two days after confirming the birth of their daughter, Dallas revealed what he looks like for the first time. After noting that there was a photo online that many people believed was him, the father of one explained that the man in question was actually his barber. “You guys already know what I look like. LEAVE HIM ALONE,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself holding his daughter. “THAT is me. Now leave my barber alone.”