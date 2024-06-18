90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata revealed if she wants more kids after she welcomed baby No. 3, who was her first child with boyfriend Dallas Nuez.

Kalani, 35, shared her plans for potentially expanding her family while participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 18. After one fan asked if she wants “more babies,” Kalani quickly shut down the possibility by simply responding, “No.”

The TLC personality also shared how her eldest children – Oliver, 7, and Kennedy, 5 – have adjusted to being big brothers to her baby girl. “They fight over holding her,” Kalani revealed. “They’re in love.”

Kalani insisted she’s done having children two weeks after she announced she secretly welcomed her first child with Dallas, 29, on June 4. “Meet our daughter,” she wrote alongside several adorable photos of the newborn via Instagram.

While Kalani has been starring on the TLC franchise for years, fans first learned about Dallas when she and her ex Asuelu Pulaa – whom she shares her sons with – appeared on season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort in an attempt to save their marriage. Kalani explained that Asuelu, 29, cheated on her during a trip to his native Samoa in 2022, and he offered his wife a “hall pass” to kiss someone else to get even. She then chose Dallas as her “hall pass,” though their kiss escalated to real sex and they developed feelings for each other.

Kalani and Asuelu’s split was documented during the season finale in October 2023, and she confirmed she and Dallas were still together soon after. The mother of three made the announcement by sharing a photo of her man from behind as he stood in the ocean. “I waited a year for this,” she captioned the snapshot.

The couple has gone on to celebrate many milestones, including their one year dating anniversary in February. Meanwhile, Kalani praised Dallas on his first Father’s Day on June 16.

“Happy first official Father’s Day, baby,” she wrote while sharing a black and white photo of Dallas holding their daughter. “We love you.”

Kalani and Dallas have kept many details of their relationship out of the spotlight, while he rarely shares his face on social media. After both he and Kalani used emojis to hide his identity in several social media posts, Dallas set the record straight by insisting a photo fans believed was him is actually of his barber.

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

“You guys already know what I look like. LEAVE HIM ALONE,” he captioned a photo of himself holding his daughter on June 6, referencing the initial photo of his barber. “THAT is me. Now leave my barber alone.”