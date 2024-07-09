90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata shocked fans when she secretly welcomed her first child with boyfriend Dallas Nuez, and she is now revealing their daughter’s name and meaning.

Kalani, 36, took to Instagram on Monday, July 8, to share four adorable photos of her daughter, while the baby’s name was revealed on a sign on the final slide that read, “Masina Bee.” In the photos, Masina cuddled under a pink blanket and looked adorable with a pink bow on her head.

She later shared insight about the inspiration for the name in her Instagram Stories. “Masina is a girl’s name of Somoan origin, meaning moon. It’s a variant of Salamasina, the name of a Somoan queen,” Kalani wrote about her baby’s first name.

Meanwhile, she explained that her middle name has a personal connection to her sister, Kolini, and mother, Lisa. “Bee is my sister’s nickname and my mom’s favorite creature lol,” Kalani shared.

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

Shortly after Kalani announced her daughter’s name, several fans rushed to the comments section to gush about how cute Masina is. “Beautiful angel. What a gorgeous little one. I have been over the moon with joy for you. You are so deserving of all the happiness life has to give. So many blessings of life and love from me to you,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “She’s so beautiful. Runs in the family I guess.”

Kalani – who is also the mother to sons Oliver, 7, and Kennedy, 5, with ex Asuelu Pulaa – announced that she and Dallas, 29, welcomed their first child on June 4. “Meet our daughter,” the TLC personality captioned several adorable photos of the newborn via Instagram.

Fans were first introduced to Kalani during her several appearances on the TLC franchise alongside Asuelu, 29. They most recently appeared on season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort as viewers watched them try to save their marriage. After explaining that Asuelu cheated on her during a trip to his native Samoa in 2022, Kalani said he offered her a “hall pass” to kiss someone else. Dallas eventually became her “hall pass,” though their kiss escalated to sex and they developed feelings for each other.

After Kalani and Asuelu’s split was documented during the season finale in October 2023, she confirmed she was still dating Dallas. “I waited a year for this,” she wrote alongside a photo of her boyfriend in the ocean.

Less than one month after she gave birth, Kalani revealed how she told Dallas that she was pregnant.

“We were in New York for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all,” she recalled while participating in a Q&A via Instagram on June 19. She added that she was “newly pregnant” while filming the tell-all in December 2023, which was “hard” for her.

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

“I was super nauseous and trying to hide it,” she shared.

During the same Q&A session, Kalani insisted that she was done having children. When asked if she planned to have “more babies,” the mother of three simply said, “No.”