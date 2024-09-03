90 Day Fiancé star Josh told Lily to cancel their wedding less than two hours before the ceremony was set to begin.

Following the Monday, September 2, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, a teaser clip showed fans what they can expect for the Monday, September 9, episode. While the teaser featured plenty of drama with all of the stars, the clip concluded with Josh and Lily seemingly calling it quits.

“Today’s the day of our wedding, but I really don’t know if this is going to happen,” Josh admitted in a confessional.

After Josh and Lily were told that their guests were scheduled to arrive at the venue in an hour and a half, Josh seemingly revealed to his fiancée that he was having second thoughts. “We have to cancel the wedding,” he said.

“I’m so sad. I’m angry,” Lily said in a confessional before the clip cut to her saying she felt “so bad” after Josh made the comment.

The couple met while using a language-learning app, and they fell in love and got married before they made their reality TV debut during season 6 of the TLC franchise. However, they planned to have an elaborate wedding ceremony on the show.

During the season premiere in July, Josh explained that he had quit his job in the United States so that he could move to China to be with Lily.

“I am on a spousal visa,” he told the cameras in a confessional. “After five years, I can request a 10-year resident visa. But until I have that, I am not allowed to legally work.”

After pointing out that it’s more common for men to be the breadwinner in relationships than women in China, Josh admitted he was worried about being judged by others.

“It’s probably very odd that, you know, this white guy coming to China, speaking English and doesn’t work while the wife does,” he added in the confessional. “And I’m going to need to rely on Lily a hundred percent to pay for things for language translation. You know, she’s gonna be the only person I have, so it’s not an easy feeling.”

Another issue they faced in their relationship was a lack of trust. Lily previously revealed that Josh was jealous over her playing badminton with other men, and she said it bothered him when she refused to show her badminton partner’s to him on Facetime.

Courtesy of Josh/Instagram

Despite having several issues and seemingly calling off their wedding, Josh and Lily have hinted that they are still together today. He currently runs an Instagram account, which has been active throughout their run on the show. In addition to sharing clips promoting the show, Josh has shared several selfies with Lily in recent months.

Additionally, Josh appears to still be living in China after he shared a clip of himself socializing with kids via Instagram on July 29. “This is a typical day in China for me. Kids and adults come up to me just to talk,” he explained in the caption. “I feel like a movie star in china. Everyone treats me with respect and is so kind. Plus the children help me with my mandarin and I help them with their English.”