90 Day Fiancé stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo got into another heated fight, and the couple didn’t hold back while hurling insults at each other.

During the Sunday, July 7, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Jasmine, 37, told Gino, 54, that he caused her “a lot of trauma.” Meanwhile, he admitted that their constant fighting made him question their marriage.

After she told Gino that she was “desperate to have [his] attention,” she complained that he hadn’t “made love” to her in “months.” As a result, she entered a pageant in an attempt to get attention.

“You know how much that f–king hurts me and mess up with my mind? And sex is not validation, but damn, I love you and I want to be with you, Gino,” Jasmine explained. “That is f–king hurting me.”

Gino then acknowledged that Jasmine gets “very angry” with him, which is said is “a big problem” when it comes to the intimacy in their marriage.

“It’s just too much fighting and I’ve lost my desire,” he admitted in a confessional. “Like, she’s like getting uglier to me by the day with all this fighting. I just feel really worn out.”

Gino added that they “have real issues going on” that lead them to argue every day. “I don’t know why she keeps bringing up our sex life like it’s an excuse for our relationship issues,” the TV personality continued.

The Panama native then wondered why Gino even wanted to marry her, and she said he “should have never brought” her to the United States. “Well, I had hoped that things would change. I did love you. I had hoped we could figure it out,” Gino responded.

Jasmine then seemingly threatened to leave him if they were “not gonna be intimate,” though Gino hit back by noting he didn’t “see [her] trying to fix what [he’s] telling [her] the problem is.”

“You fix your f–king head and your dick,” Jasmine fired back. “You are the one who has to fix it.”

The fight ended with Jasmine storming out of the room as she told her husband to “masturbate all you want.”

The couple – who made their reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2021 – has been fighting nonstop since they tied the knot during season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé. Jasmine previously accused Gino of trying to control her, and they got into a heated fight after he asked her to be on her best behavior during a family reunion in the June 2 episode.

TLC

“I’m not going to sit here in front of your family because you asked me to and tell them everything is going well, because that’s not the reality,” she said.

While Gino told his family that Jasmine believed he was “controlling her,” he insisted “that’s not true.” However, Jasmine said that her husband made her feel like she “was a teenager” and alleged she had to “ask for permission” to do things. Due to the request, Jasmine said she felt “so codependent” on her husband.

However, Gino made it clear that he didn’t see things the same way as Jasmine. “I’m sick and tired of her getting angry and saying hurtful things to me,” he said. “That’s wearing me out to the point where I have a hard time being intimate with you because [of] all the hurtful things you say to me.”