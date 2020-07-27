Courtesy Fernanda Flores/Instagram

Looks like 90 Day Fiancé star Fernanda Flores is moving on after her romance with Bachelorette alum Clay Harbor! The former TLC star hinted on Sunday, July 26, that she’s got a new boo in her life. Sharing a photo of herself and a mystery man, she captioned the shot with some of her thoughts about love.

“I have [learned] something important,” Fernanda, 21, wrote. “You don’t protect [your] heart by acting like you don’t have one.” In a second post, she shared a tweet on the same subject. “Don’t be afraid to get back up again — to try again, to love again, to live again and to dream again,” the quote read. “Don’t let a hard lesson harden your heart.”

Courtesy Fernanda Flores/Instagram

We’re glad to see the Mexico native getting back into the dating game. Following her December 2018 split from ex-husband Jonathan Rivera, the star put her love life on pause. In October 2019, she revealed she had a new boyfriend, but the couple went their separate ways before going public. During a May episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, she revealed she was ready to get serious again as she dished about her dates with Clay, 33.

“I met Clay a few months ago over social media. We went on a first date, but it wasn’t the right timing for me. I wasn’t ready to be dating,” she explained. The two hung out in February, but it wasn’t until after she finalized her divorce in March that they reconnected. “We’re stuck home with quarantine, [but] we figure we could have a virtual date,” she continued.

It seemed their romance never quite became a relationship, however. In June, the Bachelor in Paradise alum clarified that he was single after a fan asked if he and Fernanda were official. Though he wasn’t ready to close the door on the possibility of a future together, it seems the model didn’t waste any time finding someone else.

But she’s not committing to another relationship yet either. During a Q&A she hosted on her Story on Monday, July 27, she revealed she’s still single, too. “You guys, there is nothing to tell,” she said after people asked about her mystery man. “I’m single, ready to mingle, happy, having fun [and] enjoying this summer. That’s what’s up so far.”