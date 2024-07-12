90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise are officially homeowners! In Touch can exclusively confirm the TLC couple purchased their first property together in Salina, Kansas, in November 2023.

Emily took out a $249,200 loan for a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home on November 20, 2023, according to public records viewed by In Touch. The sale price is listed as $311,500, and her husband is also recorded to be living at the residence.

The 1,510-square-foot house spans four levels and includes a spacious living room, an updated kitchen, and a large dining area. The house also features a basement, which can be used as a gaming space or laundry area.

Emily and Kobe’s living situation has been a major storyline throughout their appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The couple, who made their debut on season 9 in April 2022, documented Kobe’s overseas move from China to Emily’s small hometown in Kansas. At the time, Emily lived with her parents, with the couple’s young son, Koban.

Upon the Cameroon native’s arrival, Emily’s parents warned her not to get pregnant again as they were financially backing the couple until Kobe was able to work in the United States.

“I’m supporting everyone for six months, right?” her father lectured her prior to Kobe’s arrival during an April 2022 episode. “One thing for sure, you better not get pregnant.”

TLC

However, Emily’s parents were valid to have their concerns as Emily and Kobe discovered they were pregnant before the 90 days on their visa expired.

“Being pregnant right now is not a good thing for us,” the former underwear model told producers following the test’s positive result. “It’s not the right timing,” Emily cut in. “We’re still figuring out our relationship, our parenting skills together … We’re in my parents’ house and it’s the one thing they told us not to do.”

Emily gave birth to baby No. 2, a daughter named Scarlett in October 2021. More than two years later, Emily revealed in November 2023 that they were officially expecting baby No. 3. The TLC personalities welcomed their son, Atem, only four months later.

The home purchase proves the couple are creating permanent roots in the United States. The international duo showcased their recent family trip to Cameroon on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? After a successful meshing of the pair’s families, Kobe considered moving his family to Africa for a few years.

“I mean, it’s easier with the money we have saved, we can even rent, we can even build, if we wanna build a house,” the former underwear model told his wife during the July 7 episode of the spinoff. “We can equally do that with the amount of money we have saved already. It’s just that, okay, in America, life is expensive. Like having a house, with the money we have, it’s not gonna equate to anything.”

Emily was surprised to hear her husband talk about moving overseas. “I completely love your culture and tradition, but we’re also very fortunate to live in America, where our kids get to grow up,” she told him, adding that her answer was “No.”