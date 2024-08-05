90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown didn’t hold back while claiming that ex Elizabeth “Liz” Woods’ new boyfriend, Jayson, is getting his “sloppy” seconds.

After Ed, 59, learned that there’s a new man in Liz’s life during part one of the season 8 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After tell-all on July 28, he was forced to watch the new couple get cozy while they all stayed in the same house during part two on Sunday, August 4.

Ed told costar Ashley Michelle that Liz, 32, “would have taken me for all my money,” adding, “She’s someone else’s problem [now], so I don’t care.”

“You’re not my problem anymore,” he then told Liz. “The truth hurts.”

Liz fired back by making light of Ed’s height. “I’m so happy I can mentally and physically look up to someone for the first time in my life,” she responded.

The insults continued when Ed told Liz she has “sloppy sex,” and she replied, “Sloppy? You watch porn that is stepbrother-stepsister.”

“You guys go be happy,” Ed told Liz and Jayson. “Go. Congratulations. You won the lottery, man.”

Later on in the episode, Jayson said that Ed was acting “tough all of a sudden.” However, he insisted that he was “not worried about him.” Jayson continued, “It’s fine. I know Liz is defending herself just fine, and I’m proud of her for it. But I’m also gonna defend her, because she’s never had someone to defend her.”

After Liz and Jayson went to bed, Ed told the other cast members that he was “happy for them” and “not mad.” He then claimed that they were trying to cause drama by making “a scene.”

“They want to try to make a point,” he said, adding that Jayson was getting his sloppy seconds.

Ed and Liz called it quits during an April episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? following a heated argument over taco pasta.

Even before their fight played out on the show, Liz hinted that she and Ed ended their engagement when she shared clues about her new romance on social media. After sharing several posts that implied she was dating someone new starting in January, the reality star hard launched her romance with Jayson in May.

Liz has continued to open up about her and Jayson’s relationship and discussed their plans for the future. “We’ve talked about the future, but we’re also not in a rush right now,” she told TV Insider in an interview published on July 18. “I love him tremendously. He is my person. He is my other half, so I hope that this future just continues. He’s an awesome dad. His mom did spectacular raising him.”

She also shared how she met Jayson, revealing they connected while doing an activity that they both love. “We actually met at a run. We are very active with each other. We met at an eight-mile run,” Liz shared.

“I was supposed to get married in August, Ed and I separated, and I started dating my boyfriend in October,” she continued while reflecting on their timeline. “It happened really fast. I wasn’t looking. I planned on being single. We just hung out and were inseparable. Since then, I truly feel like when I read these sayings of like, someone can give you everything you’ve needed in three months that someone couldn’t in three years, I truly believe that.”