90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown wondered if ex-fiancée Elizabeth “Liz” Woods will ever be able to maintain a relationship after they called off their wedding.

The exes reunited after their split when Liz, 31, visited Ed’s house to pack up her belongings during the Sunday, June 9, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Before her arrival, Ed, 59, said he hoped that he and Liz could remain in each other’s lives. However, he added that she might need “time to heal.” The longtime TLC personality then said he hoped Liz would be “mature” and wouldn’t “start a fight” during her visit, adding that he was “doing [his] best to move forward.”

“I’ll probably be sad when she leaves, because it is final, and I do love Liz, but I can’t spend the rest of my life with her. There’s no way that I’m going to do it,” he said, admitting that he “can’t imagine anyone staying with her long term.”

Ed then accused Liz of “always making [him] out to be the bad guy,” and said “it takes two to make a relationship, and it takes two to break [one].”

Once Liz and her mom, Patty, arrived at his house, things got heated and Ed slammed them as “immature” in a confessional.

Not only did Ed have tension with Liz, but he also butted heads with Patty. After he told her that he “didn’t expect two for the price of one” while referencing her appearance, she fired back, “Well, maybe you should have been a man.”

“Well, maybe you should have done a better job raising your daughter,” Ed responded, though Patty insisted she did a “fantastic job raising” Liz.

The former couple split during the April 21 episode after they had an argument while making taco pasta. The fight began when Liz said the meal was “too spicy” for her daughter, Ryleigh. Ed said that Ryleigh, 10, needed to “stop being a baby,” and the mother of one clapped back in response to the rude comment. The fight escalated when Ed called Liz “crazy.”

Following the fight, Ed canceled their wedding without discussing it with Liz. She later reflected on their split during the May 26 episode, calling their failed engagement “embarrassing” and admitting she wished Ryleigh hadn’t grown so close to Ed.

Meanwhile, she expressed her concerns about seeing her ex earlier in the June 9 episode.

“I don’t know how it’s going to be,” she admitted while driving to Ed’s place. “I just want my stuff. I’m really nervous.”

TLC (2)

Liz then elaborated on her feelings in a confessional. “I know there’s still going to be some type of hurt when I see him and I don’t want to backtrack,” she shared. “I’m very angry, I’m very nauseous, like I just — I don’t want … I don’t want to feel anything towards him.”

“I’m scared for what the outcome is going to be,” Liz added.