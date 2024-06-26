90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown is candidly looking back to his sex life with ex-fiancée Liz Woods.

“Liz was always the more sexually aggressive one in the relationship, which I very much appreciated, often,” Ed, 59, told People in an interview published on Tuesday, June 25. “Liz is gonna be somebody pretty tough to beat in the bedroom, I’ll say that.”

The reality TV alum recalled “marathon” sex escapades between him and his ex, 32, boasting, “I think one time it was over eight times.”

“I had a really cool outdoor patio area and yeah, we were out there all night. I pray to God our neighbors didn’t have cameras,” he said. “That part of Liz – I’m definitely gonna miss.”

The Arkansas native also opened up about his split from the mom of one, calling it the “hardest thing in the world.”

“I don’t regret being with Liz, but at the same time, I don’t regret having to let her go,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum told the outlet. “For anyone who’s had to go through this, it is the hardest thing in the world – to let go of somebody that you love, that you know it’s not gonna work [out with].”

Ed and Liz’s relationship has been showcased on TLC since 2021, making their franchise debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life. They got engaged in November 2021 but went through multiple breakups and reconciliations before their 15th and final split, which occurred after a fight over taco pasta during the April 21 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The argument started when Liz commented that the dish was “too spicy” for her daughter, Ryleigh. Ed responded by telling Ryleigh, 10, to “stop being a baby.” Liz confronted Ed about his rude remark, and he escalated the situation by calling his fiancée “crazy.”

TLC

The dispute was the last straw for Ed, and he canceled their upcoming nuptials without discussing it with Liz first.

“I’m not angry at Liz,” Ed said in a confessional during the episode. “I’m just realizing that we’re not meant to be together. I’m at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it’s not gonna work — that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine.”

Liz only discovered the canceled nuptials after receiving a text from their ceremony officiant telling her “how sorry he was that the wedding was called off.”

The San Diego native later opened up about the split from Ed, revealing it was “no shocker” but had been surprised considering they had just ordered their wedding bands less than 24 hours prior.

“I didn’t find out anything through him. I don’t think that’s fair for me, so I think that was the part that really hurt the most,” she told Access Hollywood on May 30. “‘Because I just wanted questions and answers, I think what killed me the most was trying to keep it together in front of Ryleigh. There were moments when I was tearing up and had to walk away from my daughter.”