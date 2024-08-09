90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg shared the incredible news that her son Taeyang is cancer-free after a grueling battle with childhood leukemia.

“After a grueling two years and three months, we are thrilled to announce that Taeyang is now cancer-free! The journey has been filled with challenges and triumphs, and I have gained a wealth of knowledge and gratitude throughout it all,” Deavan, 27, shared via Instagram on Friday, August 9, alongside a video of the 5-year-old being serenaded by a staff of nurses singing “No More Chemo.” “Taeyang’s resilience and bravery have been truly inspiring, making him the strongest person I know. I am immensely grateful to all of you who have supported us during this difficult time – your love and encouragement have been our rock.”

She continued, “A special thanks to the dedicated doctors and nurses who have not only provided exceptional care but have also become like family to us. And to Make-A-Wish, your contribution to this journey has made a world of difference. We are forever thankful for your incredible support.”

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Taeyang – whom Deavan shares with ex-husband Jihoon Lee – was first diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in May 2022, shortly after his third birthday.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Taeyang’s maternal grandmother, Elicia Clegg, the then-toddler was experiencing symptoms such as wheezing, exhaustion, sore throat and constipation. For weeks he was in and out of medical facilities, but his condition continued to worsen.

“Before Taeyang was diagnosed, he loved playing outside with his older sister and was looking forward to teaching his new little sister/brother about monster trucks. (His mother is five months pregnant),” Elicia wrote in May 2022. “His favorite toys include his Mickey Mouse teddy and his Hot Wheels collection.”

Elicia and Deavan continued to update fans throughout Taeyang’s journey, including multiple visits to the emergency room, setbacks and scares. In May, however, his health seemed to have taken a positive turn when he got to “hang his star at the Make-A-Wish Tower.”

“The past two years have been the most challenging years of our lives. Make A Wish has made this cancer battle so much easier. A special thank you to everyone [sic],” Deavan shared at the time, adding that Taeyang was “thriving and doing amazing and has surgery soon to remove his chemo port.”

She went on to say that they were “hoping” Taeyang would be cancer-free by August. “Although we still have a few more months of heavy treatment, we have high hopes he will beat this.”

Deavan thanked her fiancé Chris Park for doing “everything in your power to make sure both Taeyang and I got the proper care,” before thanking Taeyang “for picking me to be your mommy.”

“You’ve filled my heart with so much love and shown me the most beautiful world. I can’t wait to see you ring the bell in August!” she wrote. “Thank you everyone for your support. Without your support especially when it came to the GoFundMe and you all donated it was amazing and honestly helped us so much. I still tear up”

In addition to Taeyang, Deavan is also mother to daughter Drascilla and welcomed baby No. 3 with Chris in November 2022.